Husband Kept Asking His Wife To Hangout With His Friends When She Didn’t Want To, So She Asked To Make Him A Choice Between Them

Imagine being forced to hangout with people you don’t even like!

This woman shares how her husband kept asking her to hangout with his friends when she absolutely didn’t want to.

Check out the full story.

AITA for putting my husband “in between” me and his best friend. I (27F) and my husband (27M) had a discussion about his best friend and says I’m putting him the middle of both of us and doesn’t know what to do.

UH OH…

About a month or so back, my husband received a message from his best friend that we “needed to hang out with him and his wife when they tell us to.” He also said that when they invite us to places that we cancel or aren’t able to make it. The examples he provided to us was when my husband got severely sick, to the point he wasn’t able to get out of bed and that same day we planned to go to a pumpkin patch with them and they had bought our tickets to go but didn’t tell us they did that. Another example was when they invited us to go drink wine and bread at an outdoor event but they are aware that my husband and I rarely drink and neither of us like wine.

They have been unable to go out as couples!

My husband, later that day, after being invited to go to drink wine received that message and made me incredibly angry. I told him that I’m a grown adult and no one will tell me when I have to hang out with them. I told him that I no longer want to be friends with these people and they can go and kick rocks. My husband said he knew I’d react like this and almost didn’t tell me that he said that to him. He still wanted to be friends with him and wants to talk to him in person about the situation. They did and from what my husband said, he called him out on it and told him how upset I was about that message. He says he did apologize to my husband for how that message came off and didn’t mean for it to sound that way.

That’s INSANE!

I told my husband that if he wants to still continue being friends with him and his wife that’s he’s more than welcome to but I would like to no longer be involved with them. They’ve tried to reach out to me as if that message never happened. My husband told me that they want to hang out together again but I told him that I’m not interested and he is more than welcome to go and hang out with them. My husband says that I can’t do that because I’ve put him in the middle of me and his best friend. So, AITA?

YIKES! That’s a tricky situation!

Why would anybody force anyone to hangout?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows the husband and his friend are the culprits here!

This user knows this lady is setting amazing boundaries here.

This user wants this lady to ask a very important question to the husband!

Exactly! This user knows this woman doesn’t have to hangout with people she doesn’t like.

This user knows the best friend needs to up his game!

Somebody’s a bit annoyed here!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.