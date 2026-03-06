Irresponsible Sister Didn’t Want Her Sibling To Help Her Teenage Daughter Open A Bank Account, But They Did It Anyway Because The Mom Can’t Handle Her Own Life

Guess what? Not everyone has responsible parents.

Some moms and dads just aren’t good with money and, sadly, their kids can suffer because of it.

In this story, a person wants to know if they did the wrong thing when they helped a teenager in their family open up a bank account.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for opening a bank account with my niece against her mother’s wishes? “Let me open by acknowledging that my sister has mental health concerns that I admittedly struggle to comprehend. She has a few addictions, shopping among them, that make any sort of financial management a nightmare and our family is constantly digging her out of holes to the point that it has drained our father’s retirement. That being said… My niece Hazel (17 f) asked me for help to open a bank account. I asked why not go to her mother and she explained that she’s been asking for over a year and it just hasn’t happened because she always brushes it off.

This didn’t go well…

I approached my sister, her mom, about it, asking if she minded if I stepped in to help, and I got a very harsh “it’s my kid and my business! Stay out of it!” Hazel eventually explained that the main reason she wants an account is to access all the birthday/Christmas money she had been handing over to her mother for years to “invest”. I am 99% certain, considering my sister’s hesitation and history, that that money no longer exists. And it breaks my heart for my niece. But it’s still only a theory.

They decided to help her out.

My niece kept begging me. Eventually, I gave in and escorted her to the bank to put her in touch with a teller to independently open an account. I stayed as uninvolved as possible, but answered questions on the basics of real investing and suggested opening an RESP (registered education savings) with whatever money she has because it comes with free matching grants for higher education. My sister is furious. She still refuses to admit those birthday/Christmas funds are gone, but the account has triggered Hazel asking for the money constantly as she’d need to open an RESP account before she turns 18. I acknowledge that I triggered this potentially relationship-breaking argument between them by helping. But Hazel is nearly an adult, had been requesting help for months if not years (she had no idea she could open one herself) and needs that account to live her life even if she has to start from scratch. I’m torn as to whether I crossed a line. AITA?”

This teenager is tired of dealing with her mom and she wants to branch out on her own.

