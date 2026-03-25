Older dogs are great because they are calm and well-behaved, but they can also be sad as they start experiencing pain and can’t do what they once could.

This TikToker posted a video of her older dog that she caught on the doggy-cam, and it is breaking everyone’s hearts.

The video shows the dog standing there looking up at the bed. It clearly wants to jump up. The description of the video says, “POV: You’re at work and your dog, who isn’t walking well anymore, tries to get a running start to get on the guest bed.”

This is so sad.

The dog then walks away and turns around so that it can hopefully run and jump up onto the bed. The description goes on, “Watch as my senior dog makes an adorable attempt to jump on the guest bed, despite limitations.”

The poor dog is limping and can’t run. Hopefully, it has somewhere else it can lie down comfortably.

As the dog starts ‘running’ toward the bed, it is clear that it is in a lot of pain. The caption finishes, “A touching reminder of their spirit.”

I hope the owners did something to help.

When the dog reaches the bed, it quickly realizes that it can’t jump anymore and just stares up at it sadly.

I feel so bad for this dog. They need to put the bed on the ground, or get it a ramp or something.

He looks like he is in so much pain.

Watch the full video below to see for yourself.

@kaylamarie52492 pov you’re at work and your dog who isn’t walking well anymore tries to get a running start to get on the guest bed.#australianshepherd #old ♬ original sound – theortizsq

Check out what some of the top comments on the video are saying.

The TikToker confirmed that they are putting the bed on the floor. Good!

This commenter wants to see some stairs for the dog.

Yup, time to go home and help this poor dog.

What a sad example of what happens as dogs get older.

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