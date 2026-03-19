IT Manager Asked ERP Support To Stop Sending Voice Memos, But When They Ignored Him, He Sent Login Credentials And Other Info As Audio

Nothing stops a bad habit faster than being on the receiving end of it.

So, what would you do if a software support team kept replying to every urgent issue with voice messages, even after you explained you were hearing impaired? Would you keep tolerating the inconvenience? Or would you show them how annoying it really is?

In the following story, one IT manager finds himself in this predicament and turns the situation around. Here’s what he did.

Support kept using voice messages, so I gave them a taste of their own medicine I am a 35-year-old IT manager for a small family-run sales company. We recently moved from a very old ERP to a new platform that is modern, intuitive, and much more efficient. Technically, it is a great product. The problem is support.

He asked them kindly to stop.

Their in-app support is fairly fast, but they reply almost exclusively using voice messages. I stopped listening to voice notes years ago because they break focus and force you to replay things just to get basic info. Text lets me read, search, and solve. Audio just slows everything down. I asked them many times to stop using audio and even told them I was hearing impaired. They ignored it.

Time to play their game!

Yesterday, the point of sale systems were not communicating with the local server, even though they were all online. I did my part and contacted support because it was beyond my pay grade.

As usual, the first reply was an audio message. When they asked for the remote access ID, I sent it back as an audio file. Then I sent the password as audio too.

They finally learned their lesson.

Suddenly, they switched to text. They asked for screenshots.

Then they needed the admin credentials, and I sent the long, messy password with numbers, uppercase and lowercase letters via audio. From that point on, everything was done in text, including today’s follow-up. Turns out they know exactly how annoying voice messages are. They just do not care until it becomes their problem.

Yikes! That would be pretty annoying.

Let’s check out how the folks on Reddit feel about voice memos.

This person does not like voice memos.

This reader laughed at the story.

According to this comment, voice memos combine the worst parts of calls and texts.

As for this person, he missed a big opportunity.

That worked out well.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.