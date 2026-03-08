March 8, 2026 at 8:55 am

‘Just my dog Bear.’ – An Owner Shared A Video Of Her Dog Climbing A Ladder

by Matthew Gilligan

One thing’s for sure…

I’ve never had a dog that could do anything like this!

A woman named Ellice showed TikTok viewers the wild feat that her dog Bear pulled off in her house.

The video showed Bear climbing a ladder leading up to an attic.

And it was extremely impressive!

The video’s caption reads, “Just my dog Bear climbing a ladder.”

Take a look at the video.

@ellices_life

Just my dog Bear climbing a ladder 🪜 🐾 #thingsdogsdo #cockapoo #ladder #ididntknowhecoulddothat

♬ Monkeyshine-JP – Lt FitzGibbons Men

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.44.11 PM Just my dog Bear. An Owner Shared A Video Of Her Dog Climbing A Ladder

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.44.38 PM Just my dog Bear. An Owner Shared A Video Of Her Dog Climbing A Ladder

And this viewer has a theory…

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.44.48 PM Just my dog Bear. An Owner Shared A Video Of Her Dog Climbing A Ladder

That’s an impressive feat for a dog!

