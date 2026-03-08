‘Just my dog Bear.’ – An Owner Shared A Video Of Her Dog Climbing A Ladder
by Matthew Gilligan
One thing’s for sure…
I’ve never had a dog that could do anything like this!
A woman named Ellice showed TikTok viewers the wild feat that her dog Bear pulled off in her house.
The video showed Bear climbing a ladder leading up to an attic.
And it was extremely impressive!
The video’s caption reads, “Just my dog Bear climbing a ladder.”
Take a look at the video.
That’s an impressive feat for a dog!
