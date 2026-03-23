Landlord Doesn’t Nickel And Dime Her Tenants, And She Explains Why In Her Recent Video

Landlords take on some risk by letting tenants in their house, but when things go well, they can make good money.

The problem with most landlords is that they try to pull every dime out of their tenants that they can, and that’s just not right.

This TikToker is also a landlord, and she refuses to be abusive. She made a video showing her fixing up a rental property after tenants move out, and she says, “I sent my tenants their full security deposit back, because for me, this was a successful move out. But, based on the comments on my last video, nobody agrees. So, as always, I’ll break down my thought process to you.”

She seems like a great landlord.

She goes on, “Have I ever left a property in this condition? No. Have I ever gotten my security deposit back? No. Was there actually any damage done to this property? No. And that’s the key right there.”

Finally, a landlord who knows that living in a house doesn’t mean damaging it.

Then she says, “They didn’t damage this property. I didn’t have to go out and buy any drywall to patch holes. Holes from TVs are normal wear and tear. I hang a TV everywhere I go. My countertops aren’t damaged. My kitchen cabinets aren’t damaged. My kitchen appliances aren’t damaged, they aren’t scratched, they aren’t dented, they are working perfectly fine. The windows are fine. There was no damage done to this property.”

Exactly, why do so many landlords have such a hard time with this?

She finishes up by saying, “So, cleaning and painting, for me, is normal turnover maintenance. No matter how the property was left, I was going to do those two things to give it that fresh feel for the new tenant. To turn this property, it cost me $150 for some paint and some effort. And I don’t feel any type of way because I renovated this property knowing it was going to be a rental.”

This is how all landlords should be, but sadly, it is very rare.

It may be because she used to be a tenant herself.

Take a minute to watch the video below and see just how great she is.

The commenters really seem to love her.

Yes, it really is this simple.

Exactly, this is just normal living.

This type of landlord is far too rare.

Everyone would love to have a landlord like this.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.