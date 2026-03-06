Man Asked His Roommate Not To Use His Personal Dishes For His Cats, But His Roommate Started Gaslighting Him And Accused Him Of Overreacting

Roommates should respect each other’s belongings.

The following story involves a man with a roommate who was using his bowl to feed his cats.

He politely objected to this, but his roommate started gaslighting him.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for asking my roommate not to use MY dishes to feed his cats? My roommate sometimes uses my dishes to feed his cats. For example, he will use a cereal bowl with leftover milk. Even though the dishes can be washed, I’m uncomfortable hygiene-wise with mixing human dishes and pet use.

This man politely asked his roommate to stop using his bowl as the cat’s dish.

I calmly offered him several cat bowls that I have extra. I asked him not to use our regular dishes for feeding the animals. He got upset and said he did it to have fewer dishes to wash. He then said something like: “Should I also wash my hands every time I touch a cat since it cleans itself with its tongue?”

He also said, “You’re just as dirty as a cat.”

His roommate thinks he’s calling him gross.

He claimed that I was treating him like he was gross. I wasn’t calling him gross. I was just explaining that I’m uncomfortable with my dishes being used for pets. Was my request really unreasonable or insulting? By the way, they are my personal dishes that I bought myself. He has his own set of dishes. He still uses my dishes.

Eww. There’s a reason why pets have their own accessories.

