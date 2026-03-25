Man Asked His Sibling To Put His Phone On Silent During A Family Car Ride, And When He Refused, An Argument Broke Out Over A Stream Of Loud Text Notifications

In the age of smartphones, sometimes the loudest voice in the room isn’t a person — it’s a device.

So when one man tried having a normal conversation with his mom during a car ride while his brother’s phone kept blasting texts from his girlfriend, the constant DING! quickly drowned everything else out.

But asking for a little silence ended up making far more noise than the notifications.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for asking my brother to turn off his ringer while we were all riding a car together? Grown adults, driving in a car to a restaurant, trying to have a conversation with our mother, and my brother, a passenger, keeps getting texts from his adult GF.

This ringer is pretty hard to ignore.

DING! DING! Loud as all get out. It’s not just one, but a whole convo, and he’s texting her back, creating the secondary sending sound effects.

So finally, he asks his brother to be mindful of the noise.

Finally, after minutes of this and seeing it’s not stopping, I ask him to please set his phone to vibrate.

His sibling isn’t understanding at all, so the two continue to fight.

He acts like I’m asking him to ride on the hood of the car, saying it was inconsiderate for me to ask how he use his own phone. And it might mean that he misses a text from his GF, even though he’s sitting there literally watching the screen. I say it’s inconsiderate and interruptive to everyone else in the car and noise pollution. AITA?

Surely he can still text while the phone is on silent.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Putting the phone on silent is literally the least this man could have done.

Denying everyone else common courtesy is very much jerk behavior.

This man’s behavior just doesn’t make any sense.

It sounds like this sibling seems to think she’s the most important person in the whole wide world.

Turns out the loudest thing wasn’t the ringtone, but the attitude.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.