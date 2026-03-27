Man Is Annoyed Whenever Someone Parks In Front Of His House, So His Neighbor Is Wondering Which One Of Them Is The Bad Egg

Imagine living in a house with a driveway and street parking. Would it bother you if someone besides you parked in front of your house?

In this story, one man is really annoyed whenever anyone parks in front of his house, even if it’s just his neighbor’s friend for a few minutes.

Now, the neighbor is left wondering if he really is doing something wrong. Let’s read all about it.

AITA on the street? Am I the bad neighbor? Our street only has parking on one side, which is the side that the houses are on. We both have driveways. We have 2 cars, and they had 4 at the time. So, they always had 2 in the driveway, and 2 in front of their house. One of the cars on the street had 4 flat tires, and I don’t know if it ran. This is important later.

OP tries to be courteous.

I have always told my friends to not park in front of his house out of respect for his parking spot. EVEN THOUGH street parking is free game for all, I try to be courteous. However, one friend parked in his spot one day, and I did not notice. My friend was there for maybe twenty minutes before the neighbor came pounding on the door. I looked out the window, saw my friend’s car was in his spot, told my friend to move it, and opened the door.

Uh-oh!

As soon as I opened it, I apologized and said that my friend didn’t realize it was his spot, and he was immediately moving the car. The neighbor didn’t acknowledge my apology, and said something about how that was HIS spot before he stormed off. 1 week goes by. This Saturday morning, a cop knocks on my door, waking me up around 8am. He starts asking me questions about the vehicles in front of my neighbors house.

OP was honest, mostly.

All I told the cop was that the cars were theirs. And then the cop started asking me about the flat tires and if it runs. I started playing dumb since I did not want to throw them under the bus since it was not my business. Spoiler: Their car got towed.

This could make the neighbor drama even worse!

I asked the cop to please tell the neighbors that I did not report it since we had been in an argument just a week before. I don’t know what the cop told them, but they for sure thought I reported it. I even went and knocked on the door to try and clarify that it wasn’t me, but the guy just nodded, waited until I was done, and said “ok” and shut the door. This was all in February I believe.

Here’s the most recent part of the neighbor drama.

Fast forward to this past weekend. It is a friends birthday, and I am Designated Driver. Friends come over, parking in spots that I know are okay to park in. We go out to some bars, then head back to my place at 8pm to wait for 1 more friend to come. At 10pm, when the additional friend comes, he parks in front of the neighbors house.

But it shouldn’t be a problem.

I chew my friend out, and he explains he is leaving and driving himself because he is not drinking. Our group, maybe 10 people, then leave my house and head to our cars. Again, it is 10pm. Sound ordinance in our city is 11pm. We walk from my house to the cars. It takes under 5 minutes for us all to get in a vehicle to leave.

The neighbor is upset again!

As I go to pull out, my neighbor is standing in his driveway. I roll down my window and apologize to him, saying the friend on the street is leaving and apologies for the brief noise. He yells at us, that people could be sleeping, and storms back inside. Again, the sound ordinance in my city for a Saturday night is 11pm. AM I the jerk here? I don’t want problems with my neighbors. I truly want a good relationship with these guys.

The neighbor is clearly the problem here. Nobody owns the street parking spots in front of their house. He has no reason to be upset except that he’s an annoying neighbor.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person knows who is the jerk and who isn’t.

Another person suggests no longer being so accommodating.

One person calls the neighbor a bully.

This person believes it’s impossible to be on good terms with this neighbor.

Not all neighbors are neighborly, no matter how hard you try.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.