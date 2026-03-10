Man Politely Asked His Roommate To Stop Using His Things Without Asking, So Now They’ve Been Giving Him The Cold Shoulder

Most people know not to use other people’s things without asking for permission.

AITA for telling my roommate they can’t use my stuff without asking? I share an apartment with a roommate. Over the past few weeks, I noticed they’d been using my things, like my headphones, snacks, and some kitchen gadgets, without asking. At first, I ignored it, but it kept happening. Yesterday, I politely told them that they need to ask before using my things. My roommate got upset and said I was “being dramatic” and “not a good roommate.” They’ve been giving me the cold shoulder ever since. I feel like it’s normal to expect people to ask before using someone else’s belongings, but now I’m wondering if I overreacted.

