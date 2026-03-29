Man Refuses To Work Overtime For Free On His Day Off, But Now He’s Worried That His Boss Might Fire Him

Imagine making plans for your day off, but then a coworker calls and asks if you can come into work for a few hours. Would you blow off your plans and go to work even if you weren’t getting paid for it, or would you refuse to go to work and enjoy your day off?

In this story, one man found himself in this exact situation. He does not want to work for free on his day off, but he also doesn’t want to lose his job.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for refusing to work overtime for free during my day off? Yesterday I received a call from a colleague asking me to work a few hours for free during what was my day off because they really needed help and by not helping I could have screwed up the schedule for the whole week. This caught me off guard as this is hopefully illegal and I refused because I had many plans for that day.

He’s feeling stressed out.

My boss more often than not asks employees to work overtime for free, because the company we work for saves money by hiring less workers than needed. I am very stressed now because I am 100% sure they are going to make me pay for this.

If he could lose his job for refusing to work overtime for free, he should look for a different job.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

These are two very good reasons to say no to working overtime.

This is a good suggestion.

Another person urges him not work for free.

Nobody thinks he should work on his day off.

This is a good reason not to say yes.

Really, this is the best long term solution.

This company sounds like an awful place to work.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.