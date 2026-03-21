Man Tries To Park In An Open Spot, But A Woman Is Standing In There Claiming She’s Reserving It For Her Husband

Imagine going shopping at a store, but the parking lot is really crowded. You might have to circle for awhile to find an empty parking spot. If you found a parking spot but someone was standing in it, would you park there anyway or keep looking for an empty parking spot?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he continues to park in the parking spot even though someone is standing it in.

This causes an argument, and he’s not sure who was right and who was wrong.

Keep reading to decide.

AITA reserving parking spot Today I (30 to m) went to the supermarket and the parking was a bit full. Since I was with my 1 yo daughter I tried to find the closest spot to the entrance. I found and a woman (~50 yo) was standing there. I started to park on that place and honked twice to sign her that she has to move.

She didn’t want him to park in that spot.

She said that I cannot park there because she is reserving the spot. I answered that she cannot do that and asked her to move. She yelled at me that she won’t move because her husband is coming and she is reserving that spot for him.

He refused to let her have her way.

I got out from the car and said that she has not the right to reserve a spot and that I arrived before her husband so I’ll park there because I have the right since I came with the car and she is not a car. I kept parking and she moved yelling at me that she is registering my car number and she will see me at the court While taking pictures of my car. It was not a special lot, it was a total regular spot.

A person cannot reserve a parking spot for someone by standing in a parking spot. I understand wanting to be able to do that, but that’s not how it works.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person is on his side.

Another person thinks they’re both in the wrong.

Was it worth it?

Another person doesn’t think it was worth the trouble.

Surely there was another parking spot!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.