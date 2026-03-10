Man Was Helping His Little Sister Learn To Read Correctly, But His Mom Scolded Him For Contradicting Her Teacher’s Methods

Some teachers don’t have a clue about how to teach children who learn differently.

This man was helping his sister read correctly when his mom scolded him for going against what the teacher taught her. Now, he’s confused about how to help his little sister.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for trying to help my little sister learn to read? I, a male high schooler, was asked to help my little sister with her schoolwork since we had virtual classes due to the weather. She struggles with reading, and my mother thinks she has dyslexia because she often confuses different letters. I was mainly helping her with her reading assignments because that’s what she was struggling with. When she was reading, she would often guess what word came next in the sentence instead of trying to read it properly. I kept telling her to stop guessing and to actually try to read the word. I helped her sound the words out, and it seemed to work. I taught her to cover up the other parts of the word so she could focus on the part she did know, and that seemed to help. I saw her doing it on her own, and she was able to sound out words without my help.

This man and his mom disagree on how to help his little sister in reading.

There was one word she kept messing up: “swiftness.” She kept guessing and saying “swiftly.” My mother overheard me telling her not to guess, and she got upset. She said that my sister’s teacher encourages her to guess. That’s the part I don’t understand. Why have a child try to guess a word instead of actually reading it? It will only make things harder for her in the future, and she’ll struggle to read. She already does. In one paragraph, she was trying to read by herself, she kept assuming words that were just wrong, and it basically lost all meaning. I believe my sister needs more or better help than what she is getting right now, but my mother doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with the way she’s being taught. I don’t want my little sister to be left behind and eventually struggle in high school because she was just passed through the grades, especially since she has a 504 plan or something that says she’s not allowed to be held back because of her grade in English. It feels like they’re setting her up for failure. So, am I the jerk, or is the way she’s being taught actually good for her?

