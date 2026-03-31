Man Working In A Hardware Store Saw A Woman Come In With Her 5 Unruly Kids, So He Started To Wonder What They Were Doing There On A School Day

Parents should teach their children to behave in public places.

The following story involves a man who works in a hardware store.

He saw a lady come in with her 5 unruly kids on a school day.

So he started to wonder about the way she parents these kids.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Control your kids. I work at a well-known hardware store in the garden center. Today, a customer and five of her little goblins came in to get soil and T-posts. She had one of the big, long carts. And all five of her children were sitting on it at first.

This employee saw the lady’s kids climbing all over the soil area.

I’m cleaning up my area, taking out the trash, changing receipt paper, etc. When I look up, I see this lady’s kids climbing all over the soil area in front of me. They were standing on the soil bag piles, talking loudly. Before I could even say anything to her, she rushed inside with her soil and goblins.

The kids wouldn’t move off the cart as he rang up the items.

She came back to check out. And those damn kids wouldn’t move off the cart or out of my way to help me ring out the items. This event gave me a couple of questions. Why are those kids not in school at 9 a.m. on a Monday? Who lets their children act like that publicly?

He then made some reasonable assumptions about them.

I know if I were doing that as a child, my mom and dad would have spanked me all the way through the parking lot. I’m not advocating for spanking by any means. I’m just saying that my parents would never allow me to act like that. I truly don’t think she’s preparing those kids to be adults.

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This person makes a valid assumption.

Lol. Here’s a funny story.

That behavior is inexcusable, says this one.

Finally, here’s another honest opinion.

Some kids think everything can be a playground.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.