Her Brother Complained About Everything—So She Finally Said What Everyone Was Thinking

The truth hurts, huh…?

Well, not all the time, but sometimes, it can be so harsh that people feel BURNED.

And if you have teenagers living under the same roof, there’s gonna be some conflict from time to time.

In this story, a teen explained why she finally lost her cool and gave her brother a dose of reality that taught him a big lesson.

And it was pretty harsh…

Check out what went down!

AITA for telling my brother there is a reason people don’t like him? “Today, me (16), my brother (14), my sister (8), and my dad went to a bookstore to celebrate me getting a 365 day streak on Duolingo (I’m learning Japanese, still know nothing). I chose a specific bookstore two hours away because it’s a GIANT book store and the ones nearby aren’t nearly as nice. My brother was complaining the ENTIRE time. “No one even LIKES books” “Can we leave yet?” “Who cares about YOU I’M BORED” etc.

This sounds like a lot of fun…

We ended up spending almost an hour trying to come up with something HE wanted to do despite this trip being to celebrate MY achievements. I was more than happy to do something fun with him that HE wanted to do too but he was being incredibly difficult and such. He also spent the entire time bullying my eight year old sister saying her opinion doesn’t matter and that she should just keep quiet and made her feel like a burden. It was incredibly frustrating for all of us who were TRYING to come up with things for HIM to do that would be fun.

He finally had enough!

On the drive home he was complaining about how we didn’t do anything he wanted and that we must not like him if we were this rude to him all the time (keep in mind me and my sister didn’t talk to him other than telling him to shut up when he was bullying my sister) and I just snapped and told him that maybe there was a reason that no one liked him. My dad got mad at me for saying that and told my brother that we DO care about him but today was for me. He just scoffed and rolled his eyes I know what I said was probably a bit much but I honestly don’t think it was that bad for how he was treating the rest of us all day. What do you think? AITA?”

Here’s what folks had to say about this story on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teenager whose family thinks she’s selfish for wanting to help plan her own sweet 16.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Maybe this kid needed to be put in his place.

And maybe this will teach him an important life lesson.

Nobody likes to spend time with a complainer!

Her brother was pushing everyone’s buttons, so he finally let him have it!