“Hand It Over”: Dad Demands Teenager Give Him the Free Laptop He Won for Top Grades

Part of being a teenager is clashing with your parents, right?

Well, maybe not EVERy teenager, but quite a few of them do!

And this kid is no exception.

He’s a 16-year-old who is having a big issue with his father over a laptop that he was awarded…and things are a bit tense between these two.

Take a look at what he had to say about what they’re feuding about.

AITA for not giving a laptop I earned to my dad? “I, 16M, just got scolded and yelled at by my dad for being “selfish” for not giving my laptop to my dad. I am currently a community college student (finished HS at 15) with good grades (3.95 GPA). The college offers a free laptop program, where students can keep their loaned laptop if they have good academic standing after one year. It is a 2024 Windows Pro Book. Today, the college allowed me to keep the laptop forever since I had very good grades. Just a few days ago, my dad bought me another laptop because he thinks the laptop from 2024 is too old, and wants to trade in the laptop after I’m able to get it. After he learned that I was able to keep the laptop from the college, he wanted me to give him it so that he can sell it for a few hundred bucks. He is obsessed with trade-ins and selling electronics.

Ummmm, no.

I said that I want to keep it because I think its not a bad idea to have 2 laptops. Also, because I had this laptop for a while, I wanted to keep it and not sell it since I have a bit of emotional connection to it. I felt that I earned it fair and square. My dad was not happy when I answered that. He then scolded me for being “selfish” and yelling how “nothing in the world is your’s” pointing at how he “pays taxes for my school and thus should be entitled to it”.

His dad sounds like a really great guy…

He also said that he is the reason I am able to exist and live like this, and how dare I keep this laptop to myself since someone else could be using it. I answered that I could keep it for longer before donating it, but my dad insisted that he sell it for cash. I thought it was strange how he thinks he wants to help society but wants to profit from it the same time, which is ironic. He yelled me for at least 20 minutes, all while I have a midterm tomorrow at college. I don’t care about laptops and electronics, as long as it works, just keep it. However, my dad believes that because of this, he feels that I am too entitled to everything, and called me an idiot. My mom tried to calm him down a bit but things like this happen once in a while for no reason. I am not obsessed with computers and I only want them to study and build my future, not for selling.

What a strange family…

A little bit of background: My dad has been unemployed since he was 35, owns a house worth 2.25 million, drives BMWs and Porsches, and does nothing everyday and instead just does gaming. Also the money came from my grandparents on my mom’s side. He pays like 10k in property tax a year (and thats basically all the taxes), far lower than what a W2 employee pays. I, however, have been building independence for years, I went to school by myself and is a full time college student at just 16 years old. I rarely if ever accept or request gifts because I felt like I don’t need them. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

And this reader chimed in.

It sounds like this kid isn’t doing anything wrong at all.

And his dad seems a big unhinged about this whole situation…

It’s kinda weird.

This kid’s dad needs to back off and keep his mouth shut!