Man’s Unemployed Roommate Refuses To Pay Rent On Time (When He Pays) And Just Plays Video Games All Day, So This Guy Changed The WiFi Password

Have you been in a situation where talking to the person in a civilized way just doesn’t work?

In this situation, a man asked his roommate to contribute more and pay the rent on time, but he ignored his pleas and kept doing his thing: gaming all day without a care in the world.

So he had to resort to changing the WiFi password to get him out of his chair.

Was he too harsh?

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for changing the WiFi password to push my roommate to finally move out? I (27) have been living with my roommate (29) for about a year. At first things were fine, but over the last few months he’s basically stopped contributing to anything. He doesn’t have a job, pays rent late (if at all), never cleans, and spends all day gaming on his PC.

Talking didn’t help.

I’ve talked to him multiple times and asked him to either get a job or at least help around the apartment. Every time he promises he’ll change, but nothing ever actually happens. Last week, I changed the WiFi password. I pay for the internet myself, and honestly it felt like my last option.

But he’s wondering if this was too cruel.

Since then, he’s been furious and says I’m “controlling” him and deliberately trying to sabotage his life. He’s now telling mutual friends that I’m manipulative and toxic. Some friends say I’m completely justified since I pay for the WiFi and he’s been freeloading. Others say changing the password was passive-aggressive and that I should have handled it differently. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their opinion.

Simple solution:

The dynamic became like a parent to a teen.

Another reader chimes in.

Yup.

His roommate can solve the situation, he just doesn’t want to.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.