Mother Kept Using Her Daughter’s Hairbrush, So The Daughter Finally Got A Safety Box And Locked Her Hairbrush Away

Isn’t it annoying when parents make a huge deal about everything?!

This kid shares how her mother kept sharing her personal items and she absolutely hated it!

Check out the full story.

AITAH for buying a lockbox to keep my hairbrush in after my mother wouldn’t respect my one request of her to not use it? I’ve had to lock my hairbrush away in a lockbox because my mother doesn’t respect my one request to not use it. My mother won’t stop using my hairbrush, and as silly as it sounds it’s genuinely a problem we’re having with each other.

UH OH…

I ask her not to use my brush because when she brushes her hair, she never takes her hair out of the brush. We have countless other brushes all over the house with a whole head worth of hair stuck in it, because she’s too lazy to clean them out. Literal years of hair accumulation. I like to spike my hair up, I use a good amount of product in it. When hair is left in the brush, my hair acts as a catch and tends to pull some of the hairs out that are stuck in the brush, leading me to have to pick and pull my mother’s hair out of my own hair when she uses my brush and doesn’t clean her hair out of it. I have been asking my mom for YEARS to not use my brush and explained to her countless times what happens, and she acts like she isn’t in the wrong.

She was so done with her mother!

She uses every excuse under the sun about how she pays the bills, she’s my mother, yadda yadda yadda about how she can use whatever brush she pleases despite the fact that I paid for this one and it’s mine. She is generally absent-minded about where she leaves her things, she constantly is looking for things that she doesn’t remember where she left them. I’m the exact opposite, a place for everything and everything in its place, and this applies to my brush. So she will lose one of her four brushes and goes to where mine is because it’s always in the same spot. My mom has tried arguing that if I don’t want her to use my brush, I should keep it in my bedroom and not in the bathroom.

That’s GROSS!

But I only use my brush in the bathroom, and I shouldn’t HAVE to not put it where I’ve always put it to keep her from using it, when she could respect my wishes and not use it. Or hell, just clean it out when she’s done with it. But she won’t respect my wishes. So, she forced my hand. I bought a lockbox off amazon just big enough to fit my brush, and leave it in there in the exact spot I always leave my brush with a number combination she could never guess. She’s been LIVID, asking me how I can be so petty that an ugly lockbox has to sit in our bathroom now because I “can’t share”.

That’s INSANE!

I flip it around on her and say, how unfortunate is it that I have a mother who can’t control herself or respect the literal one thing her child asks of her, and have to resort to such measures. Anyways, that’s about it. Now the argument is about the lockbox in the bathroom, and not her using my brush disrespectfully. But I don’t have to pull hairs out of my hair now, so it’s a net positive. But does this make me the AH?

YIKES! That sounds problematic!

Why can’t the mother leave your hairbrush alone?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks this situation is more about control than about a hair brush.

This user knows this girl isn’t at fault here.

This user knows some things shouldn’t be shared!

This user knows this mother is ruining her relationship with her child.

This user knows it is a nightmare to share hairbrushes!

Somebody’s being really unhygienic here!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.