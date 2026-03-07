‘My gorgeous boy!’ – An Owner Got Upset When She Heard Someone Say That Her Dog Is Ugly
by Matthew Gilligan
This is NOT OKAY.
I know those “World’s Ugliest Dog” competitions are popular and everything, but this is a bridge too far.
A woman named Fyval posted a video on TikTok and told folks what she experienced in regard to her pooch that got her upset…for good reason.
In the video, Fyval held her dog while sitting on a train.
The video’s text overlay reads, “I just overheard someone say my tiny little dog was ugly and now I want to cry (and fight).”
Who would say such a thing about this pooch?!?!
The video’s caption reads, “My gorgeous boy.”
Check out the video.
@fyval
♬ What Was I Made For? (Epilogue) [Instrumental Version] – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.
The woman who posted the video gave viewers some more info.
A viewer chimed in.
And this TikTokker spoke up.
Never insult someone’s pet!
How rude!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.