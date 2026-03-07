March 7, 2026 at 6:55 am

‘My gorgeous boy!’ – An Owner Got Upset When She Heard Someone Say That Her Dog Is Ugly

by Matthew Gilligan

person holding a dog

TikTok/@fyval

This is NOT OKAY.

I know those “World’s Ugliest Dog” competitions are popular and everything, but this is a bridge too far.

A woman named Fyval posted a video on TikTok and told folks what she experienced in regard to her pooch that got her upset…for good reason.

person holding a dog

TikTok/@fyval

In the video, Fyval held her dog while sitting on a train.

The video’s text overlay reads, “I just overheard someone say my tiny little dog was ugly and now I want to cry (and fight).”

person holding a dog

TikTok/@fyval

Who would say such a thing about this pooch?!?!

The video’s caption reads, “My gorgeous boy.”

person holding a dog

TikTok/@fyval

Check out the video.

@fyval

My gorgeous boy #dog #dogs

♬ What Was I Made For? (Epilogue) [Instrumental Version] – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

The woman who posted the video gave viewers some more info.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 11.52.58 AM My gorgeous boy! An Owner Got Upset When She Heard Someone Say That Her Dog Is Ugly

A viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 11.53.08 AM My gorgeous boy! An Owner Got Upset When She Heard Someone Say That Her Dog Is Ugly

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 11.53.31 AM My gorgeous boy! An Owner Got Upset When She Heard Someone Say That Her Dog Is Ugly

Never insult someone’s pet!

How rude!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter