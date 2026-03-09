New Hire Discovered Coworkers Forged Her Initials On Patient Reports, So She Considered Going To HR Before Their Carelessness Put Her License At Risk

When you work in any kind of healthcare environment, accuracy isn’t optional — it’s absolutely critical.

One diligent new hire always logged real incidents, but she soon learned her veteran coworkers made a habit of forging her signature on reports so they could hide in the back.

Soon she wondered whether blowing the whistle was the only way to silence her conscience.

WIBTA if I reported falsified paperwork to HR? I work at a mental health facility during the graveyard shift. Normally, the patients I care for are sleeping during my shift and might get up every couple of hours for water, the bathroom, or whatever.

But from time to time, the shift can be quite taxing.

Sometimes, though, they have meltdowns, tantrums, try to escape, or become aggressive with other patients or employees, which honestly is to be expected. The people I work with have been here for a few years, and I’m still on my second month of work.

Every day, my coworkers do their paperwork immediately, saying all the patients are sleeping, and then go hide out in the back office away from everyone until our shift is over.

Now, I do my paperwork by the hour like I was told so I can report if a patient is becoming upset or feeling sick or whatever problem might come up. I stay in the main room right off the patients’ rooms so if they wake up, they still have someone supervising and helping when needed.

It makes work difficult since if I’m alone and a patient starts to become distressed, I have to deal with them alone. Plus, if one starts yelling or throwing things, it upsets the other patients, and then I have to deal with everyone being anxious, paranoid, and upset.

I recently saw paperwork with my name on it saying every patient had been sleeping for that shift, along with my forged initials. Now, the shift in question was a quiet night, so every patient was sleeping, but I had done my own paperwork. I don’t understand why they went ahead and wrote everything up for me.

Tonight, I came into work and my coworkers handed me a stack of paperwork for the past 10 days with a sticky note saying to put that every patient was sleeping and safe. Again, I always do my paperwork, but most of it might have one or two incidents where a patient stayed awake for a few hours before going back to bed. Nothing major.

Except during those 10 days, I had to call an ambulance for a patient with chest pain and shallow breathing. Another patient got ahold of the phone and called the police because they kept hearing voices and thought someone was coming for them. Both of those incidents I wrote in my reports so the day staff would know what happened and know if they needed to talk with any patients to calm them down or make them feel safe after I leave.

Now I’m worried that with this paperwork I didn’t personally do, if something were to happen, maybe I would be liable. WIBTA if I go to HR about it?

