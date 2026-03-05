Office Worker Got Sick After Coworker Kept Blasting The A/C During A Cold Snap, So When He Asked Her To Cover His Weekend Shift, She Refused And Told Him Why

It’s hard to help someone with a problem when you’re still dealing with the one created for you.

So, what would you do if your coworker blasted the A/C during a cold snap, causing you to get sick, and then turned around and asked you to cover one of their shifts?

Would you help them out? Or would you refuse and point out that you’re still sick because of their actions?

In the following story, one woman deals with this exact situation and decides not to help.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for refusing to cover my coworker’s shift after they caused the problem? I (24F) work in a small office where we’re constantly short-staffed. One of my coworkers (29M) is notorious for blasting the AC year-round, even in winter, despite multiple people asking him to stop because it makes them sick. Management hasn’t really enforced any rules about it.

Then, she got sick.

Last week, he turned the AC on full blast during a cold snap. I ended up getting really sick, with a fever and a sore throat. While I was out sick, he asked me if I could cover his shift this weekend because he “really needs a break” and has plans he doesn’t want to cancel. I said no and pointed out that I wouldn’t even be sick if he hadn’t cranked the AC after everyone asked him not to. He got defensive, saying I was being petty and that getting sick “isn’t his fault.” AITA?

Yikes! That guy sounds kind of selfish.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about her claims.

This person doesn’t think she should have covered his shift.

Here’s an interesting thought.

For this person, she’s wrong for blaming him for getting sick.

According to yet another comment, it’s not the cold.

She’s not obligated to help him, but she should stop blaming him for her getting sick.

That probably wasn’t his fault.

