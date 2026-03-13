Parents Never Helped Out Their Younger Son And Gave Everything To The Elder One, So Now The Elder One Needs Help And The Younger Brother Refused To Pitch In

Isn’t it frustrating when some parents choose the most irresponsible kid to be their favorite child?

AITAH for telling my family that I forgive them and then going back to ignoring them. I’m not rich. I don’t have an influential job. I am a regular guy with a regular life. About ten years ago I had a falling out with my family.

They took money that should have gone to me and spent it on my brother. He needed a lawyer and my money from my grandfather’s estate was just sitting in a regular account. The will was kind of crappy and said the money should be distributed by need. So my need for a little stability was superseded by my brother’s need for a lawyer for his third DUI. Whatever. It wasn’t a huge amount of money. Just ten thousand dollars. But it would have helped me build a buffer. I said that what they were doing was stupid. I went to a lawyer and for $300 he told me that it would cost me more to get that money than I would eventually get.

So I said F it and moved on. Once again not rich, average job. But ten years of plugging away with few distractions helped me build up a little nest egg. I did start ignoring my family drama though. I still showed up for some holidays but that’s it. Then my brother used my parents car because his had a built in breathalyzer. He hit another car, no one was seriously injured thank God, and he didn’t want to get caught so he did a hit and run. Long story short he needs a lawyer. But our parents decided not to tell the cops he took the car without permission. So insurance won’t cover anything.

If they admitted he stole it then he would face consequences but they would get their car fixed or replaced and the people in the other car wouldn’t be suing them for medical bills and stuff. My parents reached out to me for help. I said no. They said that ten years is a long time to hold a grudge and that I need to forgive them. So I said that I completely forgave them for taking money that should have been mine and wasting it on him. I forgave them completely and wholeheartedly for always picking him over me. I said I forgave them for making sure I had to struggle to keep him from having to.

I then told them they couldn’t have any money and that they were probably messed up financially. They were most likely going to lose their home and whatever they had saved for their retirement. I don’t know if they can change their minds and admit my brother is a thief. I don’t know anything about lawyers or cops or anything. I just don’t think I owe them anything beyond the same sort of apology they gave me when they stole my money.

