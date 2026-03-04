Pregnant Lady Relied On Her Parents For Her Meals Every Day, And Got Mad At Her Dad When He Didn’t Cook What She Wanted

There’s a reason why people move out of their parent’s house but this woman seems to not understand that.

AITA for not wanting to eat my parents’ meals while pregnant even though they’re trying to help save money? I(28F) am pregnant and my husband (31M) and I live in our own house right next to my parents. To help us save money, my parents often buy groceries and cook dinners for all four of us, which I appreciate.

The problem is my dad is extremely controlling and picky about food. He only likes a few very basic meals (like plain chicken and rice, pork chops with a ton of butter, canned vegetables, etc). When he finds something he likes, he will make it multiple times a week, so we eat the same four or five meals on rotation constantly. If I suggest something different (like not having green beans 3 days in a row), he shuts it down with “nah, nah, nah, it’s better this way.” He also complains or claims food makes him sick if it isn’t done exactly how he wants, unless he doesn’t know what’s in it, then suddenly it’s “the best thing ever.” (He claims chicken “broff” upsets his stomach when i use it to cook pasta, but if i use it without him knowing its the best pasta he has ever had)

I have had strong food aversions with my pregnancy and about five of the six meals he makes now make me gag. When I turn something down, he says things like “you used to like it” or “you have ate it that way for 30 years” but I never actually liked it, I just ate it because it was what my parents made me as a kid. My mom asks me to help plan dinners for the week, but when I suggest things I can tolerate, my dad says it’s too complicated, too expensive, or that he doesn’t know how to get the ingredients. I even offer to cook it if he buys the ingredients and i write him a specific list. But we go back to his tiny list of meals because its “too complicated”.

We all 4 take turns cooking at our own houses, but no matter who cooks, my dad complains all night about the food if it isn’t like plain unseasoned chicken. When I was a kid, when we went out to a fast food place and I wanted a chicken sandwich, he would insist we all get burgers because it was “easier” and even chose everyone’s toppings without letting me pick mine differently. He would order 3 identical burgers and id just have to eat it. My mom gets defensive when I turn down options they give me, and is like “we’re trying”.

But it’s not like I am asking them to make lobster and steak dinners every night. For example, we plan on making chicken pie this weekend and I asked dad if we could cook the chicken on the George Forman grill and season it before and he adamantly was like “NO. Chicken pie has BOILED chicken.” I can see how I would be the AH if I was asking for expensive crazy meals, but I’m not. I am just asking or making suggestions to season or make the foods better.

