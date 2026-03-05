Preoccupied Man Neglected To Say Hi To His Dad’s Girlfriend In Her Home, So She Kicked Him Out And Left Him Freezing In His Van

Some people can be too sensitive, while others are too proud.

This man has been living in his van parked in his dad’s girlfriend’s parking lot, but issues have bubbled up between the two. She ended up kicking him out because he refused to apologize.

AITA for feeling like I shouldn’t apologize? I’m in my early 20s, and I bought a van to live in and travel. I’m currently building it out, and I have no electricity to stay warm in the winter other than a rechargeable electric box. I’m staying in my dad’s girlfriend’s parking lot. My dad is overseas. I go inside to shower, cook, and charge my box to use at night to stay warm. She was constantly begging me for months to come in and sleep on the couch, as the winter has been rough. I caved after a few months because I got off late and didn’t charge my box. I figured I would keep building once things warmed up. On the second day I was in there, she said that to stay inside, I would need to pay $200 a month. (I was already sending money for the electric bill since that’s what I used.) I felt like I was lured in so she could charge me. I went back to my van, as I’m trying to save money.

Fast forward to when I walked in to put some coffee creamer in the fridge, and she was in the kitchen. I was in deep thought and didn’t realize I hadn’t said hi. The next day, I was looking for something and sent her a text asking if she knew where it was. I was then sent a message telling me to return my keys and that I couldn’t come inside anymore because she felt disrespected that I didn’t say hi or anything when I walked in the other day. So now I’m in my van with no way to stay warm in the snow. I’m waiting for the library to open to charge my box, and I got a gym membership for showers.

My dad says I should apologize to get re-entry, but I don’t feel like I did anything wrong. I felt like she lured me in after banging on my van every other night, saying she “prefers me to come in and she sees me as a son,” only to charge me $200 a month. I’ve walked in plenty of times without saying much, as I’m socially inept, but this time it triggered all of this. I’ve run errands for her, taken her kid to work, and helped pay for the electricity I use. I understand this is her place, but this feels overpunishing. I am cold at night, but I’d rather freeze out here than apologize, especially after such harsh treatment. I only heard why I’m being punished like this from my dad. All she told me was that I disrespected her. Am I in the wrong? Should I apologize?

