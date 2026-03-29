Recently Divorced Woman Is Living With Her Parents While She Waits To Undergo Surgery, So She Talked Them Out Of A Construction Project That Was Scheduled To Happen While She Was There

If you had an upcoming surgery scheduled, would you schedule a construction project on your house at the same time that you’d be recovering from surgery, or would you think that would be pretty poor timing?

In this story, one woman is kind of in this situation. She’s living with her parents, and they’re the ones who scheduled the construction project for the same time she’ll be recovering from surgery.

Now, she feels guilty about trying to get them to reschedule the construction work. Let’s read all about it.

AITA For having my parents cancel construction on their house I (37F) am recently divorced and it was heartbreaking for both families… it’s another story for another time, but we basically decided the lives we wanted to live [together] were different… mostly financial problems (I was the “breadwinner” [no problem there except..] I used all my savings for US and things we needed to live and he would spend one of his paychecks on just whatever he wanted. I paid for everything, including rent and all bills, etc.). We luckily only rented the house we lived in so I immediately moved into my parents home while my ex husband stayed at “our” house until the lease was up.

She’s having some health issues.

Onto the actual story, I moved in with my parents, whom I love. I also work from home. After living there a couple of months, I was diagnosed with something that requires an intense surgery. I am waiting approval from my insurance (middle finger) to approve said surgery… but it should hopefully be approved within the next week or two so I am going to have it very soon. I found out today -just through a random conversation – that my parents have just scheduled minor reconstruction on part of the house to take place during the time I am supposed to have my intense surgery. It’s also the room I will have to work in while I recover. I was baffled.

She really doesn’t want to have to deal with construction while she recovers.

The reason why I haven’t looked for a home to immediately move into is because of this surgery I need (and also, I’m kind of feeling alone at this time, I admit, but my parents also know that). I cannot fathom having just gone through intense surgery, recovering from that, and working from home on top of a minor home construction that could happen at any time. I informed my parents of this “poor timing” and they made me feel bad by saying they need this done on their home… I get it, but I reminded them they knew about the home issue for four years and are just now scheduling it, and that when both my parents had major surgeries in the past I took off time from school and work to come and be with/help them.

She was able to get them to see the problem from her perspective.

I eventually asked both of them: “if it was you getting the surgery, would you still want the construction done during that time” And they both said no and that I am right. But now I feel like I’m TA since they are going to postpone the construction and…it’s not really my home. AITA?

I don’t think she’s being unreasonable. The timing is unfortunate, but it sounds like her parents have been putting off this construction project for a long time. It must not be urgent. It can wait.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

Another person is on her side.

The construction can wait.

But this person thinks there has to be another option.

Recovering from surgery is more important than remodeling.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.