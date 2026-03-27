Retail Associate Processed A Customer’s Online Pickup Order Using The Display Item Because It Was Only Pair Of Sunglasses In The Store, But When He Refused Them And Demanded A Different Solution She Couldn’t Provide, He Insulted Her And Stormed Out

When some customers get an idea in their heads, it’s impossible to change their minds.

So, what would you do if a customer ordered something online for in-store pickup, but when they arrived, got angry because it was the display item? Would you bend over backward trying to help them? Or would you offer the only solutions you have and move on?

In the following story, one retail associate deals with this scenario and opts for the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not providing a “solution” for a customer? I (f20) work as a sales associate for a popular clothing store. We sell clothes, as well as accessories like hats, sunglasses, keychains, etc. On our website, there’s an option to “buy online and pick up in store.” When a customer clicks this option, it will list the nearest locations with the item in stock. It lists it like this: Store A: 3 Items in stock. Store B: 1 Item in stock. Store C: 1 Item in stock. Nowhere on the website does it say whether the items in stock are the DISPLAY models or backstock. This is because the company policy states that even display models of clothing or accessories are COMPLETELY SELLABLE.

The man was upset that the glasses were on display.

Anyways, I had a male customer (probably 50 years old) who bought a pair of sunglasses online and chose to pick them up at our store. On the website, it said we had one pair, which was the display model in the store. That’s the only pair we had in the entire store. We were very busy today, so we didn’t have time to grab the sunglasses off the display and put them in a bag for him before he walked in, so he walked in and asked for his order. I quickly went over to the display, grabbed the sunglasses, and started to package them up for him. He immediately started demanding that he get a new pair.

He kept insisting that he had been lied to.

I calmly told him that’s the only pair in the store. He started flipping out, saying that’s unacceptable because if “I order something online, I expect a new pair, not the one everyone tries on.” I get his point, but I explained to him that the company policy states that even display models are sellable. (Keep in mind the glasses were in “new” condition despite being on display) He kept yelling that this was “ridiculous” and that the website lied to him, saying we had it in stock, even though he believes “display” models shouldn’t be considered stock.

Frustrated, she offered him a solution.

This went on for a good 15 minutes of me trying to explain that display models are completely sellable, and he kept saying he was “lied to” by the website. He demanded that I provide him with a solution. I told him I could cancel the order and call other stores in the area to see if they had a brand new pair for him.

Unfortunately, she was unable to calm him down.

He said that was not an adequate solution for him because he wanted to pick it up at OUR store. He then told me he would report me to corporate because, as a sales associate, I should send the correct information to the website (as a sales associate, I have NO control over what the website states). He angrily told me to cancel his order, told me I didn’t provide a solution for him, and then called me a ***** and stormed out. AITA?

Yikes! It wasn’t that serious.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about buying a display item.

The situation may have upset this person, too.

According to this comment, she was just following policy.

Here’s someone who explains their respect for retail associates.

For this person, she did offer a solution.

Her approach could’ve been better, but it sounds like she was just enforcing the store policy.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.