Retail Manager Was Given Too Many Responsibilities By Her Boss, So She Hatched A Plan That Called Him Out For The Awful Guy He Was

It’s inevitable that sometimes, you and your boss won’t see eye to eye.

That’s not a sign of a bad boss or a bad workplace, since difference of opinion is natural amongst adults – and it’s how you negotiate that difference of opinion that is important.

But sometimes, bosses are just awful – as was the case for the woman in this story.

And importantly, it was only after something important happened that he became consistently obtuse.

Read on to find out why.

My boomer manager and his boomerish ways of managing backfired on him A few years ago I had the most difficult boss one could ever have. To give some context, this manager was in his 50s, almost 60s, still preying on younger employees – and that included me. He tried to charm his way to me, but then he learned quickly that I had a boyfriend at the time so then he started a hate campaign towards me. Keep this in mind.

She was almost out of there.

Before I met this manager, I worked for the company for almost two years. I’d resigned, but this manager was new in the company when I was almost done serving my notice period. He stopped me from resigning and offered me a Retail Manager position. I accepted since it was more pay, fewer hours and good for experience.

Let’s see what happened between this woman and her boss down the line.

When this boss started his hate campaign, one of his things was that he hated to see me sitting on my desk trying to do my job (i.e making weekly schedules for the retail, resolving complaints, creating proposals for retail improvement, etc.) For him, working meant being on foot and actually literally moving from place to place. I should add that during his hate campaign, he also added my tasks (apart from retail manager). He also unofficially appointed me to be a quality control checker, so two opposite jobs. I didn’t know really what to do at that point because I tried doing quality checking but then I couldn’t also at the same time do paperwork and focus on retail so, my position got compromised.

Uh-oh. Read on to find out how she tried to deal with this.

He always yelled at me when he see me on my desk even if I was doing my job. I didn’t want to let that happen, so I devised a way to show him what it meant if I actually did what he wanted. I did the scheduling and the proposals during my break time, scheduled to send it to him for approval and did quality checking, making sure he saw me doing quality checking most of the time. Now, I deliberately sent the schedules and proposals to him, and as expected, he did not read them – he barely even read a simple message, so I waited for him to yell at me for “neglecting” my retail manager duties.

But what happened next was not what she’d expected.

Surprisingly, he did not yell at me. Instead, he called a meeting with the owner of the company and the director to publicly humiliate me. He claimed I had failed to do my job as a retail manager, and that he wanted to fire me. Unbeknownst to him, my emails had the owner, the director and anyone important to the company cc’d in on them – so now it was his turn to be humiliated for not even reading the emails and claiming I had failed to do my job. I then explained to all the what I had been tasked to do, and why I did what I did. The boomer boss got fired, I got a raise – but I still left the company after few months for different opportunity.

This story really shows how important it can be to keep your cool in the face of a difficult boss.

She had the logic and the patience to play the long game – to do her job and find a way to, slowly but surely, show him up as the bad boss he was.

And the result was delicious.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person commended the employee’s measured response.

While others were impressed by the way she exploited his managerial flaws.

However, this Redditor pointed out that while he was a bad boss, he wasn’t technically a boomer.

No wonder he got fired.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.