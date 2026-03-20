Retail Worker Just Wants To Close The Store On Time, But The Customers Are Very Rude And Inconsiderate

Working in retail is difficult enough as is without adding tough personalities on top of it.

How would you handle repeatedly rude and inconsiderate customers, especially at closing time when you just want to leave?

One guy shared his blunt thoughts on the matter with Reddit. Here’s what he said.

“We’re closing in five minutes” is not a courtesy, it’s a warning.

I’m not telling you this so you know how long you have to shop.

I’m telling you this because I want you to get out so I can go home.

It’s me telling you to leave immediately because five minutes is not enough time to do anything.

There certainly is that subtext at least.

It doesn’t matter if you “Just need one thing”, because neither I nor the store make any more money from a single purchase just before close.

I am not so dedicated to this job that I just need to squeeze in more t-shirt before nine.

Corporate may feel otherwise, but true.

And more than anything, don’t smile at me and say “Thank you!” when I tell you we’re closing.

The only decent response is to reject your entitled consumer conditioning and leave immediately.

This guy certainly has some strong feelings about closing time. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Some couldn’t relate to the situation.



While others very much could.



One person shared some nuance.



All in all, most took the time to commiserate.



You don’t need a BOGO special to pick up common courtesy.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.