Shady Employee Tried Stealing A Coworker’s Identity, But They Took Action And Exposed Her

Some stories will really make you question your surroundings!

This girl shares how her coworker kept doing fishy things at work until she finally got exposed!

Check out the full story.

My coworker potentially stole my identity? I work in social services as a case manager. 15 years of prior experience. Currently in school to obtain my MSW. This is a relatively new job that I started at the end of October. There were 2 others hired around the same time, so we were all fresh meat. It’s the same job I’ve had in the past so I’m confident, but company protocols and procedures vary so I’m always open and willing to learn.

This is where things get weird…

Enter: Coworker that was hired about 8 days prior to me. We’re chitchatty and even getting to know each other a bit. My office was being remodeled still so I had an office next to her for the time being. She was officing there because something was weird with her background check so she needed to be supervised until it was fixed. It seemed as normal as any new coworker interaction… except… I noticed she changed her title to match mine. She had introduced herself as an advocate (A1), the directory my boss made had her listed as an advocate. And my title was case manager. Doesn’t matter, but of note.

She found something’s very fishy…

One day I was creating my email signature and I used hers to grab the company mission and logo. I noticed she changed her title to Case Manager. Hell yeah girl, good for you. Thinking she asked for a position bump or something. The boss continues to call her an “advocate” and me a “case manager.” I noticed she had a bit of a tone a couple times I talked to her, but that doesn’t stick out because this job is stressful and sometimes that happens. My office is finished and I move up and away from the main hallway of offices. My boss stated this was a priority, as the office was on the floor where my caseload would be and she wanted me to hit the ground running.

That’s sounds really SUSPICIOUS!

Lots of other weird little nuances and a stressful day leads to an email from A1 saying I have “disrespected her” and she has “confirmed my behavior towards her at the meeting with others.” I did leave a meeting pretty hastily when it concluded and she wanted to stay and talk. I had an important appointment with a client I needed to get to and the meeting ran longer than usual. I explained that and excused myself. I went down after my appointment and tried to start a light discussion with her and she was short and on her computer so I took my exit. About an hour and a half later came the email. I wrote back to her and earnestly apologized. I explained I had a meeting to get to and the meeting had gone so long that I was late and that had been giving me some anxiety.

UH OH…

I invited her to come and talk with me about it, but I did ask her to next time not speak with others about me. I told her I am happy to have those conversations with everybody separately, and I am happy if she wants to bring in our supervisor for mediation, but I want to keep this team positive and open. My boss took some leave over this time. When back she asks me how things are going, and I tell her good, we had the meeting, it went really long. I was late to this appointment and I ticked off the advocate by rushing out. She asks me to forward it to her. The advocate replies to me, (5 days later, we had numerous interactions in this time) telling me ”she loves AI too!” and next time, to redirect her “Type A” behavior and she’ll redirect my negative behavior. (She had given me this speech in the beginning about how she’s VERY “Type A” and is very overbearing and talks too much. I took this as self aware? Idk.) I sent that to the boss too.

That’s INSANE!

I genuinely don’t know what to do at this point but it makes me feel uneasy. My boss feels as though she’s negging me, and asks for a meeting with all of us. In the meeting, she says that I have directly targeted her and I am harassing her. The bosses ask her to explain, she says she can’t remember, but she knows I am. She says I need to let her talk more, that i need to communicate more, and that she deserves my title because she has a degree in criminal justice. She also says she “never knows where I am.” I tell her she’s welcome in my office to talk any time, as that’s where I am.

She has no idea how to deal with this situation…

I will do better at communicating, and I can’t help with the title one. The Bosses ultimately said no, one of them brought up her email signature and said she had to change it. I had to leave and it was weird. Meanwhile, there is another coworker here. She offices across the hall from the advocate, and her title is also an advocate. (A2) She is awesome. Great at her job, funny, entry level but not totally green To the sector we’re in. We talked relatively often. She stops talking to me after this meeting. Fast forward, A1 begins taking everything that I print. I say that because I print when she’s not there and when other staff are there and I always get my stuff.

She tried finding her way with avoiding the shady coworker…

Only when she is there is when the stuff I print is never there. I start rushing down after printing and a couple of times I catch her taking it and bringing it to her office. I just say “ope any chance you scooped mine up in there?” And she goes no? And I said oh I just printed, it’s an ROI… and stand there. She looks in her pile and she has it. One time I thought she was gone so I’m printing away. I go down half a hour later and she had taken it, folded it all up, and stapled it together. When I walked past her office to get it I saw it on her desk. I walk to the printer anyway and she goes “this yours?” Standing in her office doorway a smirk and gives it to me. ??? There are so many tiny weird situations like that and I am ignoring all of them.

They knew they had to dig deeper for this one…

Little bit of conversation with my boss about just the weirdness of some of them, but I told her I just want to see if it’ll work itself out cause I legitimately have no beef, I’m just confused. Last week: Rumors start swirling about A2 possibly sleeping with a resident. Yesterday: A2 comes to me and tells me A1 is and has always been obsessed with getting me fired and when she delivered my paystub last week, she had opened it and was telling everyone how much more I made than them, and she did the same with my boss’ paystub. My boss had mentioned she thought her paystub looked like it had been opened but ignored it. I immediately tell my supervisor about this.

OH GOD!

Today: The other coworker (A2) gets fired. A1 was found to have made copies Of the master key, and was going through people’s offices when they were gone. She also was found to have background checks, credit reports, personal family information, printed on everyone in the office. We also found out why her background check didn’t clear- she is on parole after being in prison for multiple counts of identity theft and fraud.

GEEZ! Isn’t that supposed to be illegal?

Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this one.

This user knows the parole officer needs to stay updated!

This user loves how dramatic this story is.

That’s right! This user knows the coworker had been shady since the beginning.

This user knows some security measures need to go in place now that the coworker is exposed.

This user knows this story can become an episode of a series.

Someone’s being really spooky here!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.