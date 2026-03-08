She Refused To Let Her Estranged Mother Walked Her Down The Aisle, So Now Mom’s Making Her Wedding Planning A Nightmare

Many family members can have a hard time accepting that their relatives’ wedding days aren’t about them.

How would you handle your estranged parent trying to weasel their way into your big day? One woman recently asked the Reddit community for advice on this.

Here are the details.

AITA for not letting my mom walk me down the aisle?

I (31F) am getting married on Halloween in 2027.

I was raised by my grandma from the time I was four till I was moved out.

My mom just recently came back into my life three years ago.

That’s a tough dynamic to navigate.

Well, she’s known that my grandma was going to walk me down the aisle.

Then when it came to me setting a date, she got mad when I rejected her walking me down the aisle.

I asked her why she was mad and she thought that when it came time, I would let her walk me down the aisle with my grandma.

What a bold assumption!

I told her she could not.

She says that means I do not forgive her.

I said I do, but my grandma earned that right.

She shouldn’t have to explain herself for this.

She is mad and will not attend my wedding because she cannot walk me down the aisle.

She said that she is entitled to her feelings.

I am too.

It seems they are at an impasse.

She had missed all the most important events in my life and she’s willing to do it again.

I do not talk about the wedding in front of her out of respect.

She will occasionally bring it up.

Of course she will.

Sometimes she is disrespectful and tells me she does not give a s***.

I ignore her.

She told a mutual friend that she saved up money for me but will not give it to me unless I ask for it.

That seems like a strange guilt tactic.

When I got engaged, she started saving up change but I forgot about it.

When I told her she could help me she sent me colors that were not part of my theme.

Would send me a dress knowing that I’m not going to wear one.

This mom thinks the day is about her.

Telling multiple people over and over that she will not be attending my wedding.

So I’m asking AITA for not letting my mom walk me down the aisle?

They don’t make aisles big enough to fit this mother’s attitude. Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this one.

The comments section provided unanimous support.



One person pointed out the mother’s motivation.



Another offered some petty advice.



Though some advice was sincere.



But overall, positive encouragement was shared by many.



This day is about to be big for all the wrong reasons.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.