She Stepped Up To Help Her Mother After A Family Tragedy, But Now Her Aunt Is Exploiting Them Both For Her Own Gain

Family dynamics are difficult to navigate when things are stable, let alone through life’s unexpected challenges.

What would you do if your Aunt began overstepping in your relationship with a parent? One girl recently asked Reddit to help her navigate a situation like this.

Here’s what went down.

AITA for moving out because my aunt is manipulating my mom

For context, I am F(19) my mom is F(73) and my aunt is F(53).

My dad died in march of 2025 and since then it’s been me and my mom in the house.

That’s a hard void to fill.

My aunt had come over to help my mom in the beginning with cremating and bank stuff.

(I have also helped my mom as well with all of the stuff after) but lately my aunt has been taking control of my life.

Dealing with someone else isn’t helpful while grieving.

When I am late with a bill to my mom or if I want to go somewhere I get an angry text from my aunt even though I didn’t even tell her about it.

I started to also receive threats to shut off my phone because I didn’t answer my aunts calls (even though I pay the phone bill).

This Aunt doesn’t sound entirely in touch with reality.

I feel like my mom isn’t advocating for herself and whenever we make a decision together my aunt barges in and changes my moms mind.

And when I ignore my aunts text messages I get threatened to get my phone shut off.

I feel like the only way to get away from this stress is to move out. AITA?

Three is definitely a crowd in this house. Let’s see what the Reddit community has to say.

The comments didn’t hesitate to make some wild leaps.



Though others provided some very practical advice.



And reassured the original poster.



One person left a very uplifting send off message.



This sure sounds like one small, unhappy family.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.