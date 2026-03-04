Small Neighborhood Business Puts A Sign In The Window Saying “No Soliciting,” But One Guy Finds A Workaround

Imagine working at a very small neighborhood business where it’s just you and the owner. Would you be annoyed if people were constantly coming in trying to sell you their services, or would you be happy to listen to what they had to say?

In this story, one employee is in this situation and finds solicitors really annoying. She puts up a sign, but one guy finds a clever way to get around it.

Keep reading for all the details.

Malicious Cookies Many years ago I worked at a small neighborhood shop that had just opened, it was just me and the owner. Since we were a new business we would get a lot of people trying to sell us advertising and other services. Since I was there by myself most the time and really didn’t want to deal with these people I put up a no soliciting sign with a little joke that there was an exception if you had Girl Scout cookies.

One guy complied.

One day a guy comes in wanting to sell us his SEO services. The owner happened to be there at the time and asked the guy if he saw the sign. With out missing a beat this guy opens his bag and pulls out a box of Girl Scout cookies and gives them to us. We didn’t buy his service but the owner did let him finish is spiel and actually hung onto his business card instead of trashing it.

That was a funny turn of events! I love malicious compliance stories when the person telling them is the one who had malicious compliance done to them. It’s a fun twist.

