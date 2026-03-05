Tall Party Goers Discuss Being Shorter Than Other Tall People, But One Of Them Argues His Best Friend Isn’t Short And He Calls Him Out For Humiliating Him

It’s not always obvious what could offend someone or make them feel singled out.

AITA for telling my best friends step brother that he isn’t a short king? My best friend “Oliver” and I have been friends for 12 years. Honestly, we’re more like brothers. I think it’s funny, my girlfriend “Naomi” and I are, I think, pretty average for height. She’s 5’7 and I’m 5’11 but Oliver and his girlfriend “Angela”(24f) are on a whole other scale. Oliver is 6’7 and Angela is 6’2. We rarely talk about our heights but I bring this up because it’s important.

Oliver and his step brother “Jim” don’t have a great relationship. They didn’t really have the chance to interact. Oliver used to live with his mom while Jim lives with Oliver’s dad and step mom. Oliver would invite Jim to do stuff but Jim never accepted. Anyway, Oliver’s dad was having a little get together yesterday and he invited the kids that moved out and their partners (Oliver, Angela, Oliver’s step sister (23f) and her fiance (25m)) plus Naomi and I and a couple other close friends. Jim kept coming over to me and telling me that “Short kings should stick together.” He kept trying to say that he and I are short kings because Oliver is so tall but we aren’t.

We aren’t short. I’m 5’11. If I had to guess I’d say he’s around 6’1. After Oliver and Angela, he’s the next tallest. We’re tall; Oliver just happens to be extremely tall. Anyway, the 6th time Jim started telling me that I straight up said “Dude, you aren’t a short king. You aren’t even short. You’re taller than almost everyone here.” I guess that ticked him off because he didn’t talk to me for the rest of the get together. I got an Instagram message from Jim this morning about how I humiliated him in front of his family and how he wanted an apology. I just left him on read. I told Oliver about it and he said I shouldn’t apologize. AITA for saying my best friends step brother isn’t a short king?

