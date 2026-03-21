Tenant Living In A Run Down Apartment With Roaches And Broken Utilities Was Asked By Prospective Neighbors What Living There Was Like, So She Told The Truth And The Landlord’s Open Houses Quickly Fell Apart

Sometimes the biggest red flags in a rental aren’t on the lease — they’re in the living conditions.

So when one tenant dealing with roaches, broken windows, and no heat was asked by potential renters what it was like living there, she decided not to sugarcoat it.

But when her brutally honest answers began scaring off the landlord’s next tenants, she wondered if she was taking things too far.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling possible neighbors how bad this apartment is? So I (28F) am in a bad living situation, and my lease is up in June. My landlord has refused to fix many things wrong with this apartment. There is a roach infestation, bad wiring, windows that don’t shut (or open), leaks in the roof, no heat for the winter, and no air conditioning for the summer.

But when she noticed the landlord trying to reel in a new tenant, she was hit with a moral dilemma.

Today I noticed that the landlord has an open house for the apartment above mine. All day, there have been possible neighbors coming to see the open units. My dog barks LOUD and REPEATEDLY when he hears someone pull up into our parking space and when he hears people talking outside. He started barking as someone had pulled into our parking space (I can tell the difference between his barks), and I went to open the door, thinking it was my partner. It wasn’t. It was a young woman looking at the apartment upstairs.

So when she asked her about the apartment, the renter decided she didn’t want someone else falling into the same fate.

She asked me candidly, “How do you like living here?” So I told her the truth. She was horrified and left right away.

But when she continued to be truthful, her partner thought she was stepping out of line.

This has happened about three times total, and I’ve told the truth each time I’ve been asked. I just talked on the phone with my partner, who is at work, and he said it was an AH move of me to “mess with the owner’s money” by warning possible future tenants. So I’m here to ask this. AITA for telling them the truth?

Honesty is the best policy…

What did Reddit think?

This user agrees potential tenants deserve to know the truth.

Sugarcoating the truth would only create unnecessary suffering.

Why not confront the landlord directly?

This landlord really doesn’t deserve the benefit of the doubt.

When the apartment comes with this many problems, an advanced warning is the right thing to do.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.