Tenant Was Forced To Dig Out His Own Parking Spot After Landlord Failed To Plow 15 Inches Of Snow, But A Woman Took His Spot While He Was Running Errands

There are few things worse than people trying to take credit for the fruits of your labor.

So, what would you do if you had gone through the entire process of digging your car out of the snow, only to come home and find that someone had taken your parking spot?

Would you park somewhere else? Or would you block their car in to teach them a lesson?

In the following story, one tenant finds himself in this situation and chooses the latter.

Here’s the story.

AITA for blocking my neighbors car? In all the time I’ve lived here (6yrs), snow removal has been a non-issue, but the building was sold last spring, and this new guy apparently loves accumulation. Because of how it was, I didn’t own a shovel, and never needed one. But we got like 15” of snow, and the landlord still hasn’t plowed or cleared any snow. I am not looking forward to it freezing over, so I walk to the store, buy a shovel, and dig my car out. I also dig a fatty path across the parking lot so I can pull out.

When he got back, his spot was taken.

I take care of a couple errands, am gone maybe an hour, and this lady parks in my spot.. the only spot available yes, but it’s there because of my labor. We don’t have assigned parking, but we do always park in the same spots, so it’s not like she doesn’t know who carved a path. I’m not digging myself another parking spot, and I am not very altruistic, so I park behind her. I have a meeting in 15 minutes, and I don’t have time to find out whose car this is. There are only 3 units (and 2 commercial stores downstairs, which are closed today), but I still decided not to go door to door.

The woman was not happy when he opened the door.

Halfway through the meeting, someone starts banging on my door. I ignore it. They don’t stop, and they keep coming back every 5 or 10 minutes. When I wrap up my meeting, I finally answer the door, and this red-faced lady is absolutely livid. We get into it, and she tells me to move my ******* car and asks in what world I parked ok and goes on about how long she’s been waiting. I tell her that I dug that spot out myself and had nowhere to park, so I had no choice.

I put my boots and coat back on and go out to move my car.

He still doesn’t think he was wrong.

Well, my neighbor is there (I guess whoever she was visiting. I dont associate with the neighbors ever if I can help it), with his arms crossed, and he lays into me too, saying I should have asked them when they needed to leave so we could decide who should park in back of who and move our cars. I’m just like ***, because maybe he could have dug out a space for his guest if he’d known she was coming. He brings up that there is no assigned parking and that he doesn’t have a shovel anyway, Whatever. It went on and on, and I really don’t think I was wrong here, but my neighbor said he used to like me because I was quiet and respectful, but now “he knows my true colors.” AITA?

Yikes! Situations like this are always tough.

Let’s see who the folks over at Reddit think is in the wrong here.

That was beyond rude, and it’s obvious that they knew it, too.

