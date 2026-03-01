Tenants Trashed a Landlord’s Property And Left Town, And He Wants To Call Them Out On Social Media For Their Bad Behavior

We see all kinds of stories about awful landlords, but in today’s story, the script is flipped!

WIBTA if I posted a video on YouTube that calls out former tenants and shows the horrible condition they left the property? “I’m from Canada where the laws are pretty different than the US in regards to tenants/landlords. I own a duplex that is a century old home. The rental side is a 2 bedroom, double living room, 2 bathroom. 9 foot ceilings. We purchased the house last year so the tenants were included. At first things were ok-ish. They were late with the rent a couple of times, but we were empathetic and let that slide.

But around November 2019 they started smoking inside the apartment despite it being against the terms of their lease. We asked them to stop and they basically told us to try and take them to court. So we did. We filed a complaint with the Regie de logement (rental board in Quebec) and then they got upset and stopped paying rent (March, pre-Covid). We filed another application for that, but then Covid happened and everything was on hold. During Covid they actually signed a lease renewal even though they weren’t paying us rent. Eventually we got a court date to end their lease for August 4th 2020..and well wouldn’t you know it..they bailed.

They’ve abandoned the property. We went through the property yesterday and it’s a huge mess. Broken windows and screens, busted bath water handle, fly infestation (hundreds upon hundreds), ceiling mold in the bathroom, grease stains, hair, damaged walls, etc… they left food in the apartment and piles of wine bottles (over 70). The apartment also smells of cat pee and pot smoke. They are both “artists”. She’s an actor/activist who preaches love and peace. And her husband works in multi-media industry (they are both self-employed). I know I won’t see any money, because in Quebec it’s the landlords job to try and track delinquent tenants for damages and serve them the legal documents. I know they bailed to another province (based on their social media which they rely on).

I want to post a video on YouTube where I show what they done to our property. My wife thinks it’s not worth it, but I’m really angry (they even went to the bathroom in the toilet and left it unflushed). This video would hurt them as it would go against their social media “persona”. Legally I think I would ok, because it’s only defamation if the statements are false. I have evidences (emails, witnesses, security videos, etc…) that would collaborate everything I show/say in the video. WIBTA?”

