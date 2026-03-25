Their Grandmother Left Them In Charge Of Her Home While On Vacation, And She Was Quite Upset At The Mess When She Returned

Miscommunication or mixed signals can cause a lot of problems in any relationship.

In the story you’re about to read, a person talked about why they’re confused about why their grandmother got so furious with them.

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for destroying the house? “My grandparents went to Florida for a couple months. A day or two before they came back, I started cleaning. I’d been taking care of a stray cat to bring to a shelter (they knew about it). I took down the bathroom decorations so the cat wouldn’t break anything and stored them in my grandmother’s room. Three days before they returned, I finally got the cat to a shelter. The bathroom needed tidying after that. I put it off one day and focused on vacuuming, dishes, and laundry. The next day I cleaned all day, finishing with washing and drying towels and floor mats.

They did their best…

By the end of the night I was exhausted. All that was left was to put bathroom decor back up, load the last dishes, and minor decluttering I didn’t really know how to mop properly, but I tried. It left streaks on the tile. I figured I’d ask my grandmother how to do it correctly instead of redoing it repeatedly. The basement was messy because a month ago I had to move a bunch of stuff to find one of the strays. While moving things, I realized there was a lot of junk we never use. I moved things aside to declutter later with my grandmother since most of it isn’t mine and she’d know what to keep. It looked messy but it was mid-process.

Uh oh…

I worked late, slept terribly, and woke up to my grandmother screaming that I had “destroyed the house.” She said the basement looked blown up, I hadn’t done dishes, and the floor was awful. She also said I’d “made a mess of her room” and thrown her CPAP stuff everywhere. That was untrue, the CPAP delivery had arrived while they were gone and I placed it on her nightstand. Clean clothes were in a tote because I didn’t know whose were whose, and the bathroom decor was in a separate tote.

They tried to plead their case…

I explained the floors and basement were a bit more than laziness, that I planned to ask about how to mop because the way I did it left streaks (I don’t exactly know how to not have streaks) and that the basement wasn’t organized to begin with. I even pulled out the dishwasher rack to show the clean dishes. She also claimed I didn’t wipe the counters (I did, twice).

Yikes…

My grandfather said the house was fine and he could tell I’d been cleaning. My grandmother sobbed, went to her room, and slammed the door. Despite 3 hours of sleep and being woken up by screaming, I finished everything within two hours. Half that time I had to pause to calm down because I was so angry. AITA?”

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this individual said they’re to blame for what happened.

This person might want to think about moving out and getting a place of their own…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.