Their Upstairs Neighbors Had Kids Who Would Walk Around Loudly Until 1AM, Which Kept Waking Up Their Infant Baby, So After Asking Nicely Several Times, These Young Parents Filed A Formal Complaint

When you live in an apartment or other situation with shared walls, you will often hear your neighbors as they are living their lives.

What would you do if your upstairs neighbors were always walking loudly, and their kids would run around until 1AM, which kept your infant awake and crying?

That is what the new parents in this story are dealing with, so after asking the neighbors upstairs to keep it down many times, they finally filed a complaint with the building about it.

AITA for reporting our neighbors who are our friends about noise. A little background, we are (were) friends with our neighbors and their 2 kids, 6 and 8 years old.

It is good to be friends with your neighbors.

We live in Scotland and the type of house we live in is commonly known as a four-in-a-block and they live above us. Me and my partner moved in just over a year ago and since we moved in we could hear them walking around and they could hear our TV. No complaints from either of us, just observation.

This can certainly be frustrating.

A few months back they changed their flooring and since then we hear everything a lot louder, particularly when the kids are running around. It’s gotten that bad our doors rattle and shake when they are running around. During the day we say nothing about this (kids will be kids) but we have a nearly 11-month-old baby and often the noise gets loud enough that it wakes my son up usually around 2200 at night.

It doesn’t sound like they are doing anything intentionally noisy.

For months now I have been asking them to keep the noise down at night due to the baby and at first, they fell out with us not talking/ignoring us for weeks, but the noise at least got a little quieter to the point my son wasn’t being disturbed in bed. Recently there was a lot of noise kids running around and barking (think they were playing with the dog) as the adults were out the back talking to their friends.

You can’t expect silence in these types of living situations.

My son had been woken for the second time and was screaming, I asked my partner to give one of the neighbors a shout so they could hear what was going on and explained that my son had been woken to the noise. I asked if they could ask the boys to keep the noise down. She kinda shrugged it off and said they are just being kids but she will say something to them.

Those kids should really be in bed.

The noise didn’t die down until nearly 1 o’clock in the morning. Repeatedly being woken up had led my son to not settle at all through the night and be very cranky (at times screaming) during the day due to lack of sleep. We tried through the day for naps but he couldn’t sleep more than an hour. We finally got him down at his usual time again around 2100 and an hour later the noise starts again waking him up again.

I’m sure the neighbors will be upset about this.

I messaged our neighbors asking them to keep the noise down as we can’t let our son or us go through the same again, and that I really don’t want to but our only next option would be to contact the council. Their response was less than amicable, taking cheap shots at me and my partner and saying the council would simply laugh at us as if we are acting like kids.

What would they report them for?

They then said they would report us to the council the following day. I have now filled in an online report to the local council advising of our issue, but am I out of line here? AITA?

Honestly, while I can totally understand the frustration, most of the issues seem like the neighbors are just living their lives. It isn’t their fault the floors are too thin. Ideally, they would have their kids in bed earlier in the night though.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

Good question.

I don’t disagree with this commenter.

The kids are being loud late at night.

This commenter asked a good question.

This would likely be helpful.

While frustrating, you can’t expect your neighbors to be silent all the time.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.