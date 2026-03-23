March 23, 2026 at 8:55 am

‘Too cold for a human. I am not a husky.’ – A Dog Threw A Temper Tantrum Because She Wanted To Go Outside And Play In The Snow

by Matthew Gilligan

dog on a couch

TikTok/@kona_malone

Huskies are beautiful dogs…

And they’re also pretty temperamental when they don’t get their way!

A dog named Kona became a viral hit on TikTok after her owner filmed her begging to go outside during a winter storm.

dog on a couch

TikTok/@kona_malone

Kona and his owner kept going back and forth in the video.

Her owner kept discouraging the pup, and at one point told her, “I am not a husky.”

And Kona just kept crying and growling.

dog on a couch

TikTok/@kona_malone

Frustrated, Kona finally jumped off the couch jumped off the couch, ran by the door, and stared at her owner to try to get her to go outside.

But her owner wasn’t having it…

The video’s caption reads, “Too cold for a human.”

dog on a couch

TikTok/@kona_malone

Here’s the video.

@kona_malone

Too cold for a human 🥶#polarvortex #canada #husky weather #kona #konamalone

♬ original sound – Kona

And here’s Kona again expressing her emotions in another video.

@kona_malone

Husky tantrum! #kona #konamalone #husky #puppy #dog

♬ original sound – Kona

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.27.50 AM Too cold for a human. I am not a husky. A Dog Threw A Temper Tantrum Because She Wanted To Go Outside And Play In The Snow

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.29.02 AM Too cold for a human. I am not a husky. A Dog Threw A Temper Tantrum Because She Wanted To Go Outside And Play In The Snow

And this TikTok user was amused.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.29.49 AM Too cold for a human. I am not a husky. A Dog Threw A Temper Tantrum Because She Wanted To Go Outside And Play In The Snow

Huskies are famous for their temper tantrums!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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