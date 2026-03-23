‘Too cold for a human. I am not a husky.’ – A Dog Threw A Temper Tantrum Because She Wanted To Go Outside And Play In The Snow

Huskies are beautiful dogs…

And they’re also pretty temperamental when they don’t get their way!

A dog named Kona became a viral hit on TikTok after her owner filmed her begging to go outside during a winter storm.

Kona and his owner kept going back and forth in the video.

Her owner kept discouraging the pup, and at one point told her, “I am not a husky.”

And Kona just kept crying and growling.

Frustrated, Kona finally jumped off the couch jumped off the couch, ran by the door, and stared at her owner to try to get her to go outside.

But her owner wasn’t having it…

The video’s caption reads, “Too cold for a human.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s Kona again expressing her emotions in another video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTok user was amused.

Huskies are famous for their temper tantrums!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.