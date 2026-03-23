Uncommunicative Group Member Has Been Handing In His Work At The Last Minute, So This Fed-Up Student Reported Him To The Professor

It’s never easy working with people who don’t communicate.

This student was tired of a group mate who had been uncommunicative and had been handing in his part of the work late. So they reported him to the professor.

Was that too harsh? Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for reporting a group member to the professor? I’m in a university lab for engineering, and the groups are four people each. My other team members are great and get their work done in a timely manner. But one particular member constantly fails to get his work done by the group-set timeframe, and always gets his work in at the last minute. This makes things difficult when parts of the lab reports depend on his section. We’ve changed his duties to ones that the other duties do not depend on as much, but it’s still been difficult. In addition, this group member does not communicate with the rest of the group about issues until the very last minute, making it a stressful situation when trying to proofread everything near the end.

The group members reported the problematic group mate to their professor.

We (the other members) decided we had had enough of his refusal to communicate and informed the professor about what had happened. He left a long paragraph in the group chat saying that we should have handled the situation “like adults” and that he is busy and that we don’t know what’s going on in his life. I’m starting to feel guilty and wonder whether I should have done something different. I’m a bit of a recovering people pleaser and would like an outside perspective.

You did what you had to do.

Let’s read what other people in the comments section have to say about this.

This makes sense.

A valid observation.

Here’s a sensible perspective.

This one shares their opinion.

And people are validating the group’s decision.

It’s one thing to be busy, but don’t drag the whole group down.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.