March 20, 2026 at 4:48 pm

‘We couldn’t stop laughing.’ – A Dog Sitter Sent A Woman A Video Update And Her Pups Were Not Happy With The Stranger

by Matthew Gilligan

dogs in a house

TikTok/@crustypetal

Some dogs love when they get a sitter for a day…

And others…not so much.

A person posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how their pooches reacted to the dog sitter they hired.

They wrote in the video’s text overlay, “POV: Our dog sitter sent this earlier and we couldn’t stop laughing.”

dog on a couch

TikTok/@crustypetal

In the video, the dog sitting on a couch simply stared at the sitter.

Another dog glanced at them and was somewhat interested in the stranger.

dog in a house

TikTok/@crustypetal

And then it was time to meet the final dog…

Who really gave them the stink eye!

dog staring at someone

TikTok/@crustypetal

Here’s the video.

@crustypetal

Watched this so many times and it still makes me laugh – don’t know whose dog it is but I feel you baby 😂 Sundays are for being lazy! #funny #dogs #fyp #sad #dramatic

♬ original sound – Myuu

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.31.44 AM We couldnt stop laughing. A Dog Sitter Sent A Woman A Video Update And Her Pups Were Not Happy With The Stranger

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.32.00 AM We couldnt stop laughing. A Dog Sitter Sent A Woman A Video Update And Her Pups Were Not Happy With The Stranger

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.32.19 AM We couldnt stop laughing. A Dog Sitter Sent A Woman A Video Update And Her Pups Were Not Happy With The Stranger

These dogs weren’t making the sitter feel welcome, now were they?

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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