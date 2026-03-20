‘We couldn’t stop laughing.’ – A Dog Sitter Sent A Woman A Video Update And Her Pups Were Not Happy With The Stranger
by Matthew Gilligan
Some dogs love when they get a sitter for a day…
And others…not so much.
A person posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how their pooches reacted to the dog sitter they hired.
They wrote in the video’s text overlay, “POV: Our dog sitter sent this earlier and we couldn’t stop laughing.”
In the video, the dog sitting on a couch simply stared at the sitter.
Another dog glanced at them and was somewhat interested in the stranger.
And then it was time to meet the final dog…
Who really gave them the stink eye!
Here’s the video.
@crustypetal
Watched this so many times and it still makes me laugh – don’t know whose dog it is but I feel you baby 😂 Sundays are for being lazy! #funny #dogs #fyp #sad #dramatic
TikTokkers shared their thoughts.
This person weighed in.
Another viewer shared their thoughts.
And this TikTok user spoke up.
These dogs weren’t making the sitter feel welcome, now were they?
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
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