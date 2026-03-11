March 11, 2026 at 8:55 am

‘What are they putting in this bread?’ – A Man Ran Water Over Bread And Showed How It Retained Water Like A Sponge

by Matthew Gilligan

bread in a sink

TikTok/@lazywisdom2

Well, this doesn’t look good…

A man took to TikTok and demonstrated to viewers how our bread might not be made like it used to be…

In fact, what he was able to do was pretty creepy.

man holding a piece of bread

TikTok/@lazywisdom2

The man showed viewers a piece of Sara Lee bread and let it soak up water from the tap in his sink.

He then squeezed out the bread and proved that it acts just like a sponge.

The TikTokker asked viewers, “What is going on?”

running water over bread

TikTok/@lazywisdom2

The man asked, “What are they putting in this bread?”

He then tried another piece of bread from the same loaf and got the same results.

Hmmmmm, that’s weird…

person holding a piece of bread

TikTok/@lazywisdom2

Take a look at the video.

@lazywisdom2

what are they putting in our bread.. #saralee #bread #breadtok #fyp #sponge

♬ original sound – hilltophs

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.07.36 AM What are they putting in this bread? A Man Ran Water Over Bread And Showed How It Retained Water Like A Sponge

Another individual made a good point.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.07.48 AM What are they putting in this bread? A Man Ran Water Over Bread And Showed How It Retained Water Like A Sponge

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.08.00 AM What are they putting in this bread? A Man Ran Water Over Bread And Showed How It Retained Water Like A Sponge

Well, this is pretty gross and disturbing…

