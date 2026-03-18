When You Leave Your Dogs Out While You Aren’t Home, You Never Know What They Will Do

Leaving your dogs out of their crate while you aren’t home is a risky move because you never know what they will do.

This TikToker wanted to see for herself, so she set up the doggy cam and checked in on them while she was out, and she did not expect what she saw.

The video begins with her Golden Retriever lying down nicely, and then the other dog walks up to her. The caption reads, “Practicing leaving our puppy out of her crate while we leave for short periods. Checked the camera to find this.”

I wonder what is going to happen.

The puppy walks up to the older dog…And lifts its leg right in front of its face. Gross!

I feel bad for the older dog, it was being so good.

The puppy seems to be peeing on the older dog for some reason. Maybe an act of dominance or something?

I would be so mad. Not just because the little dog was doing this to the big one, but also for the mess it would make.

Once the puppy walked away, the older dog just stayed there and looked sad. It was honestly kind of heartbreaking.

Maybe there is more to this story than meets the eye, but I don’t know.

It sure doesn’t look good. That puppy needs to stay in its crate while the owners are gone.

Check out the video for yourself and see what you think.

Read on to see what the top commenters on this video had to say.

Yeah, that dog (it was a Golden, not a lab) seemed sad.

I would be so mad too.

Right! Leave that poor old dog alone.

Clearly, this puppy is not ready to be left out of its crate yet.

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