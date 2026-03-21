‘When your dog has a preferred kid.’ – A Dog Proved Which Family Member Was Her Favorite After Kids Got Off Of A School Bus

Dogs are like humans in some ways…and one of them is that they have favorite people who make them smile from ear to ear!

A viral TikTok video shows what happened when a pooch left no doubt who her favorite family member is.

In the video, a school bus pulled up in front of the TikTokker’s driveway.

The family dog was outside and walked by the little girl when she got off the bus.

But when the pooch saw the little boy get exit the bus, she ran up to him and the two embraced.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When your dog has a preferred kid.”

Check out the video.

@conopo Edit 2- we’re open to adding a new cat to the family for her, but I’m going to need a sponsor @Chewy Edits- 1) if you say anything mean about my kids you’re getting your comment deleted and you’ll be blocked 2) we have another dog, he loves her very much ❤️ promise 3) Maisy is just extremely bonded to my son and to my husband if you see some of my other videos of her and him 4) my daughter is more of a cat person, we just put down our 16 year old cat in September and still grieving ♬ Can-Can – Johann Strauss Orchestra

And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer chimed in.

This dog is loyal to a certain person in this family.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!