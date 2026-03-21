March 21, 2026 at 4:47 am

‘When your dog has a preferred kid.’ – A Dog Proved Which Family Member Was Her Favorite After Kids Got Off Of A School Bus

by Matthew Gilligan

dog greeting a child

TikTok/@conopo

Dogs are like humans in some ways…and one of them is that they have favorite people who make them smile from ear to ear!

A viral TikTok video shows what happened when a pooch left no doubt who her favorite family member is.

girl getting off a school bus

TikTok/@conopo

In the video, a school bus pulled up in front of the TikTokker’s driveway.

The family dog was outside and walked by the little girl when she got off the bus.

dog greeting a child

TikTok/@conopo

But when the pooch saw the little boy get exit the bus, she ran up to him and the two embraced.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When your dog has a preferred kid.”

dog with a child

TikTok/@conopo

Check out the video.

@conopo

Edit 2- we’re open to adding a new cat to the family for her, but I’m going to need a sponsor @Chewy Edits- 1) if you say anything mean about my kids you’re getting your comment deleted and you’ll be blocked 2) we have another dog, he loves her very much ❤️ promise 3) Maisy is just extremely bonded to my son and to my husband if you see some of my other videos of her and him 4) my daughter is more of a cat person, we just put down our 16 year old cat in September and still grieving

♬ Can-Can – Johann Strauss Orchestra

And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.43.20 AM When your dog has a preferred kid. A Dog Proved Which Family Member Was Her Favorite After Kids Got Off Of A School Bus

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.43.35 AM When your dog has a preferred kid. A Dog Proved Which Family Member Was Her Favorite After Kids Got Off Of A School Bus

And this viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.43.46 AM When your dog has a preferred kid. A Dog Proved Which Family Member Was Her Favorite After Kids Got Off Of A School Bus

This dog is loyal to a certain person in this family.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter