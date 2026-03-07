Wife Contributed Her Income Toward Savings For Years, But Now That She’s On Maternity Leave And Wants Access To The Account, Her Husband Refuses And Gives Her A Monthly Allowance Instead

There’s something unsettling about being told the money you helped build isn’t really yours to see.

So, what would you do if you spent years contributing to shared savings, but when you ask for access, you’re denied by your spouse? Would you accept the boundary? Or would you push back because it’s your money, too?

In the following story, one wife finds herself in this scenario and can’t help but feel upset. Here’s what’s going on.

AITAH – husband (33M) won’t give me (32F) access to ‘our’ money We’ve been married 10 years. Before we had kids, I worked, initially just paying half the bills, but then it turned into sending ‘spare’ money for saving to my husband, because that’s the life I wanted to build with him. I’m now on maternity and pretty much have been since like 2023 lol. We have a 2-year-old and a 9-month-old. To be clear, he didn’t force me to give him money to save. He bought a house and didn’t put my name on it because he paid the deposit. So I started giving him more to save for our next home, etc. That was my intention – it’s ours.

Her husband outright refused to give her access.

I don’t have access to this said account, though, and I didn’t have a problem with that, but now I would like access. I don’t want to spend it, I just want access so it feels like ours. Right now, it feels like his. He gives me a fixed amount each month, and I have to ask for more if I need it. He’s point-blank refusing, saying no, that’s his boundary, it’s not my responsibility, so no. He doesn’t trust me not to spend it.

She thinks the whole thing is unfair.

I say that’s unfair, he hasn’t given me a chance (and I don’t splash the budget on fancy crap, I shop at Asda Tesco). If I do spend unreasonably, take it off me, but I don’t want to. I just want access. It’s the principle. He always says that before, when I had one of his AMEXs, all I’d ever do was buy food from Asda, but that’s too much? I don’t ever remember spending massive amounts. I only ever got what we needed. Again, I’m not going to sodding M&S or Waitrose. AITA?

Yikes! There’s no wonder she’s so upset.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about her husband not giving her access to the money.

This reader thinks she needs a lawyer.

For this person, it’s all about planning.

According to this comment, she’s a hostage in her marriage.

Here’s someone who thinks he’s stealing.

She has a choice to make.

Either she can stay and be controlled by her husband, or she can threaten to leave and hope it changes things.

