Woman Agreed To Help With A Friend’s Move In The Group Chat, But When No One Sent Details And She Stayed Home, She Was Blamed And Pushed Out Of The Circle

Sometimes the biggest arguments come from what wasn’t said.

In this story, one woman agreed to help a friend move, but after days of silence in the group chat and no details about when to show up, she assumed she wasn’t needed and stayed home — only to later learn her absence had made waves.

That’s how a simple miscommunication escalated into a full-blown fallout.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not helping my “friend” move So this is kind of old drama, but it still bugs me to this day, so I want some opinions on it. A while ago, my now ex-friend messaged our friend group chat asking for help moving. I responded that yes, I would help her move.

But what happened after that was extremely strange.

I received no reply, and the days went on and on, and still no reply—no confirmation that she wanted my help or even a time to come over and start moving things. Finally, the day of the move happened, and still nothing, so I assumed that she didn’t need my help.

Hindsight is 20/20, but in the moment, she felt completely in the dark.

(Yes, I now realize that maybe I should have reached out, but at the time my mind wasn’t totally occupied by her move, so I didn’t think to reach out.) The move happened without incident, so I assumed I was right and she didn’t want my help.

The reality, however, couldn’t have been more different.

But later, another “friend” told me that she was actually pretty upset that I didn’t help her and that I needed to apologize. A lot of arguments happened between me and this other person, and to keep the peace, I decided to apologize as much as I was able. So I reached out to the person I didn’t help move and said I was sorry for not reaching out and verifying that she didn’t want my help.

By that time, the damage was already done.

Then a bunch of drama happened, and I was kicked out of the friend group. AITA for not helping her move?

Sounds like a massive miscommunication.

What did Reddit think?

If her friend wanted help that badly, she really should have been more communicative.

Something isn’t adding up here.

The blame lies solely on the moving friend.

You know what they say about assumptions.

If you never send the details, you can’t be mad when nobody shows up.

Silence isn’t a viable moving day plan.

