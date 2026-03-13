Woman Bought A Used Motorcycle And Received Spare Pipes As Part Of The Deal, But Her Boyfriend Claimed The Pipes Belonged To Him And Refused To Share The Resale Money

Money has a funny way of making people show their true colors.

So, what would you do if you bought a motorcycle with your own money, and your boyfriend convinced the seller to throw in extra parts, but the catch was that he would sell the parts and keep the profit? Would you gladly let him have them? Or would you think they actually belonged to you?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and thinks they belonged to her. Here’s what happened.

AITA. Boyfriend thought he was entitled to 100% of the sales price of a part that was thrown in on a purchase I made. This happened more than 10 years ago, but I’ve always wondered who was right. I (female) bought a used motorcycle with my own money, and my boyfriend at the time went with me to check it out. As we were talking to the seller, she mentioned that she had recently upgraded the pipes.

Her boyfriend asked the seller for the old pipes.

My boyfriend asked if she still had the old pipes. She did. So he asked her if she would include the pipes in the purchase. She agreed! So when I paid several thousand dollars in cash for the motorcycle, it also came with a spare set of pipes worth a few hundred dollars. My boyfriend took the pipes home and started taking pictures of them to put them for sale on Craigslist. I said that was good thinking on his part to ask for the pipes and that I would be happy to give him a cut of the sale.

Then, he refused to give them to her.

He said absolutely not, the pipes were HIS because we wouldn’t have them if he hadn’t asked for them. I said the pipes were actually MINE because we wouldn’t have them without my paying for the bike. I did, however, believe that he should be compensated for coming up with the idea, so I offered a 50/50 split. It turned into a huge argument, and I finally relented and let him have the pipes and 100% of the proceeds from the sale (a few hundred dollars). Although I could kind of see his side, I always felt like he bullied me into giving him those pipes. We aren’t together anymore, but curious as to which of us was right. AITA?

Wow! That was actually pretty assuming on his part.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think should’ve happened.

She was right, and her boyfriend was way out of line.

The pipes were there thanks to both of them, so it should’ve been a fair split.

