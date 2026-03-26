Woman Bought Special Food With Her Birthday Money Because It Was One Of The Few Things She Could Eat Without Getting Sick, But Her Grandma Gave The Rest Of It To Her Cousin And Said She Shouldn’t Be Mad

Buying food with your own money usually comes with one simple expectation: that it will still be there when you go to eat it.

So, what would you do if you bought groceries that you could eat without getting sick, but someone who lived in your house helped themselves to the rest of it? Would you let it go? Or would you voice your upset over the food?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and can’t help but feel upset. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for being mad about my food being eaten So I went out with my sister last night, thrift shopping, and afterwards we went to Walmart to get some more things. I ended up getting some food that I can eat without getting sick with the last bit of my birthday money, got home, cooked some of the food I got for myself, and put the rest of it away. My cousin (who recently quit his very well-paying job at Honda because he couldn’t keep his mouth shut about not having his HS Diploma or GED) comes downstairs and fixes the rest of the food that I bought, which he knows I can only eat without getting sick to my stomach.

Her grandma turned it around on her.

When I go to grab it, I notice it’s gone. I ask my grandma, and she says, “You don’t deny a hungry man food. I gave it to him because he was hungry, and you had some last night.” I’m upset about it, and I let her know that he can’t keep a job while I’m barely scraping by with what paychecks I do get from my job (I work at Texas Roadhouse at the moment). She tells me that I’m rude and that I don’t need to be upset about it. AITA?

Yikes. There’s no wonder she’s so upset.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about it.

At this house, they don’t touch safe foods.

Here’s someone who gets it.

This reader offers advice.

Interesting perspective, but true in some cases.

She has every right to be upset.

It was her food, and he should’ve asked.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.