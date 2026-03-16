Woman Chose Not To Buy A Birthday Gift For Her Friend After Years Of One Sided Effort, So The Friend Accused Her Of Being Cheap

Sometimes effort in a friendship quietly turns into a one-way street.

So when one woman who had consistently gone all out with meaningful gifts finally chose not to get her friend anything for her birthday, the friend made a fuss and complained behind her back.

And that entitled response spoke volumes.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not getting my friend presents anymore? This girl and I have been friends for 6 years. I don’t go “all out” for everyone considering I have quite a few friends, a partner, family, and coworkers that I get gifts for. For Christmas, birthdays, celebrations, etc.

In the past, she’s never minded spending a pretty penny on gifts for people she loves.

My “all out” isn’t $500+ per person or anything crazy given I have other financial obligations, but for those friends, I’ll spend 100-150+ on thoughtful gifts that I know they’d love and could use frequently. I’ve also made thoughtful things like a cross necklace for a friend who was becoming more in touch with their religion.

By her account, she doesn’t expect much from her friends in return.

I do not expect my friends to blow a paycheck on me, but that if I’m doing kind things to show my appreciation, I’d like it to be reciprocated. Every year I’ve gotten this friend gifts for birthdays, Christmas, as well as picking things out for her when I am on vacation that remind me of her.

But soon she begins to sense a troubling imbalance.

Out of those 6 years, she has gotten me 2 things: a purple top (I only tend to wear neutral colors) and a lighter. So for her birthday this year, I did not get or make her anything, and she put up a fuss about it and spoke about me behind my back that we have been friends for 6 years but I did not get her anything.

It’s always disheartening to feel like your efforts are going unnoticed.

What did Reddit think?

True friends actually reciprocate.

It’s very possible her friend was just using her all those years.

Why not just be upfront with her friend?

No one should expect lavish gifts from a friend.

If appreciation stops when the gifts stop, that tells you everything you need to know.

Some people are really only out for themselves.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.