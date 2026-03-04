Woman Is Annoyed That Her Roommates Play Loud Music While She’s Trying To Sleep, So She’s Thinking About Telling The Landlord They Have Pets

Imagine renting a house with two roommates. You keep a somewhat typical schedule, working during the day and sleeping at night, but they don’t work and seem to be up all night. Would you be upset if you woke up almost every night due to the loud music they were playing?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she’s really frustrated with getting woken up at night. Her roommates don’t seem very understanding, so she’s thinking about trying to get them kicked out.

Let’s read all the details.

WIBTA if I told my landlord about my roommates pets? I (24F) am renting a house with three other people, this issue is with two of them – A (20F), B (24F). Overall this house has been a hellhole, but I’ve had consistent issues with music being played in the middle of the night (ranging from 12am-6am) during the weekdays and weekends. I try to be understanding since they are typically night owls and don’t work so I get that you’re up, but I have a full time job where I need to wake up at 8am everyday so it causes disruption to my sleep schedule. I am not usually home at night because I used to stay at my boyfriends place but we recently broke up so now (obviously) I spend the nights at home.

These roommates apparently haven’t heard of the concept of quiet hours.

For the past three days, my roommates have been playing music that’s woken me up from 2am-7am. Every night I’ve texted them to lower it, or have it off around midnight. Yet I still wake up from the music after I’ve fallen asleep. Tonight (or early this morning) we all got into an argument, because I woke up again at 4am, over how it’s my fault for being a light sleeper and controlling their lives for when they can play music. That they’ve never had issues with past roommates in regards to the hours they play. The conversation ended in a way that read “oh well, deal with it because were tired of trying to accommodate you.”

She’s thinking about complaining to her landlord.

Now, both A and B have pets that are not allowed per our lease. The dog isn’t house trained so it leaves messes everywhere when it’s not in A’s room and when B leaves for weekend getaways she expects everyone to take care of her cat without prior communication. I’m quite tired of trying to work it out with them, and don’t know if I can leave my lease and get my deposit back. So WIBTA if I told my landlord about the pets?

I say, go for it. Get the inconsiderate, loud roommates kicked out.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

